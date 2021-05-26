People in the Wood River Valley and other parts of rural Idaho who need emergency health care now have access to some of the same top health experts as patients in Boise.
The St. Luke’s Health System is expanding its virtual care services to more emergency departments, the organization stated in a news release. Patients will be able to connect virtually with neurologists, behavioral health providers, pediatricians, social workers and critical-care and nursing-support specialists, as well as emergency physicians and nursing teams at the St. Luke’s Virtual Care Center in Boise.
Over the past year, St. Luke’s has used more virtual services and even expanded some programs. Some pilot projects turned out to be so successful at improving patient outcomes at lower costs that St. Luke’s decided to put the programs in place permanently, the organization stated. One is the new virtual services provided in all nine of its emergency departments in Idaho.
Live, two-way cameras, remote patient monitoring equipment and electronic health records can connect physicians and specialists at the Boise center with the emergency rooms to support diagnosis and treatment of patients. The center’s physicians and nurses can monitor patients’ vital signs, closely watch critical patients to support onsite caregivers, do medication checks, order tests as needed, read results and provide needed expertise, St. Luke’s stated.
“The real-time access can make all the difference in helping to determine if a patient can be safely discharged home, managed at a local hospital, stabilized prior to transport or appropriately transferred for a higher level of care,” St. Luke’s stated.
The expanded virtual services are expected to be rolled out to all sites over the next several months, with Wood River and Nampa to be the first to formally go online, St. Luke’s stated.
“We are all excited about the expanded telehealth services recently instituted in our emergency department,” said Dr. Terry Ahern, medical director of the St. Luke’s Wood River emergency department.
The St. Luke’s Virtual Care Center opened in August 2018 as the region’s first “virtual hospital.” More than 200,000 clinic visits have been conducted via telehealth since March 2020, the organization reported.
