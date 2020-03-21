A Blaine County man has confirmed that he tested positive for COVID-19. He is a health care provider at St. Luke’s Wood River.
Dr. Brock Bemis, 41, is an emergency department doctor at St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center. He was tested for COVID-19 on Sunday, March 15, and his results came back positive on Wednesday, March 18, at which time the South Central Public Health District declared the case as “…a male from Blaine County in his 40s. He presented very mild symptoms and is also recovering well at home.”
On Thursday, Governor Brad Little announced that Blaine County was now experiencing community spread of the COVID-19 virus, indicating that someone infected had not traveled to a state or country with known cases or had interacted with someone with symptoms or known to have the virus.
During an interview with a reporter from the Idaho Mountain Express, Bemis confirmed that he was that person.
The doctor had no known contact with a person who has tested positive for the virus, and had not traveled recently out of state.
Bemis said he began feeling symptoms last week, prior to going to work at the ER. According to Bemis, he became short of breath and fatigued hiking Bald Mountain before going in for his night shift at the hospital. A few weeks ago, Bemis said, he broke several ribs, and he attributed the shortness of breath to that injury.
Following an x-ray that evening at work, Bemis said the results were “minimally impressive,” and he had no fever or other symptoms at that time, so he worked.
According to Bemis, he worked a total of two shifts feeling tired and fatigued while always taking cautionary measures to wear personal protective equipment.
Because of his underlining rib injury, Bemis says his symptoms appeared to come on slowly disguised by the broken bones.
After five or six days of fatigue, Bemis developed a fever and St. Luke’s encouraged him to take a test. According to Bemis, his specimen went to a private lab, which is why the results took several days to get back. During this time Bemis began self-isolating at home.
Bemis, along with St. Luke’s Wood River Public Relations Manager Joy Prudek, said the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories has a faster turnaround time for test results, but the state lab has limited capacity and according to an update from the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare—Division of Public Health on Wednesday, will only be accepting specimens for hospitalized patients and specimens that are deemed high priority by local public health districts for public health purposes.
According to Prudek, the turnaround time for commercial labs is between six and 14 days, adding that it is not a fast test like flu or strep tests and each lab is doing the best they can given the demand.
Although Governor Brad Little announced on Friday that Blaine County had at least two health care providers who have tested positive for COVID-19, Prudek could not confirm any number of cases besides Bemis’s due to privacy protection, but Bemis did confirm that he was the first health care provider to test positive.
Bemis said it has been difficult to be confirmed with the virus and not be able to work.
“It’s frustrating to have this skillset and be sitting at home,” Bemis said, but he is taking solace in the fact that once he’s better, he’ll be immune.
“When I recover, when any of us recover, we’re going to be kind of bullet proof.”
Prudek also reiterated that the health system has a policy that advises employees not to come to work if they feel sick. However, due to Bemis’ underlining rib injury, he did not immediately attribute his symptoms to the COVID-19.
“It’s no shock or surprise that [health care providers] will contract this virus. They are on the frontline,” Prudek said.
According to Prudek, over 200 tests had been completed at St. Luke’s Wood River as of Friday morning. Community members are reminded that the hospital continues to follow CDC guidelines in criteria for testing, which includes a fever of 100 degrees or more, coughing, shortness of breath and body aches.
Editor's Note: There is not yet conclusive evidence that people who contract the virus and then recover will then be fully immune.
Get well soon Dr B. I saw him in he past when I took a bad spill (not skiing) and he checked me out for a concussion. A wonderful Dr.
Get well soon! I also saw this doc when i destroyed my collarbone while long boarding (like the idiot i am). Great doctor.
