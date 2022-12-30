Amid an increased need for health care for children with respiratory viruses, the St. Luke’s Health System has created temporary, no-cost outpatient clinics that offer suctioning to help pediatric patients breathe easier.
The treatment, St. Luke’s stated Thursday, can in many cases keep pediatric patients out of the hospital.
The health system has established the respiratory outpatient clinics at St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center, as well as facilities in Boise, Meridian, Nampa, Fruitland, Elmore and the Magic Valley.
The clinics—sometimes referred to as a suction clinic—offer deep suctioning of nasal mucus and phlegm for young children in need, often due to respiratory syncytial virus—called RSV—or bronchiolitis, an inflammation of the small airways of the lungs.
“These respiratory viruses can make eating and breathing very challenging, especially for young babies, who are unable to clear their nose and throat by themselves,” St. Luke’s stated. “Young children with inflamed respiratory passages can end up in the emergency department for the treatment of symptoms, which can include dehydration.”
Sometimes the patients need hospitalization for continued care, St. Luke’s stated, but a number of young children can be cared for at home with the aid of daily visits to a suction clinic.
“Through these new clinics, we have seen 235 visits among more than 100 kids in our communities in a matter of weeks,” said Dr. Kenny Bramwell, St. Luke’s Children’s system medical director and an emergency room physician. “Just one year ago, before these clinics existed, these kids would have gone to the emergency department or been admitted to the hospital for care.
“Through the [clinics], we have kept more than 100 kids out of the hospital so far.”
Children are referred to the facilities by clinicians in the St. Luke’s Health System. The clinics are staffed by on-site respiratory therapists. Some patients have to visit the clinics multiple times a day.
Doctors across Idaho are reporting elevated levels of RSV this fall and into winter, though levels appear to have plateaued as of late. This season, the state Department of Health and Welfare had logged 3,060 cases statewide as of Wednesday, with 16.7% of tests coming back positive for the virus. Of those, 678 have come from the South Central Public Health District, which serves eight counties, including Blaine. Within South Central, RSV tests have come back positive 22.4% of the time.
“Given that we are functioning in contingency standards of care where we’re at times experiencing bed-capacity issues, longer wait times in our emergency departments and patients being cared for in other parts of our hospital than they might typically be, we count these clinics a great success for keeping a number of children out of the hospital and providing them with some relief in their recovery from these viruses,” Bramwell said.
During a visit to the clinic, respiratory therapists assess a child’s heart rate and oxygen levels, and talk with families about the child’s eating habits and other related topics, in addition to performing a suctioning treatment, St. Luke’s stated. The visits and deep suctioning treatments are currently offered by St. Luke’s at no cost to families. Children age 3 and younger can be referred.
The clinics do not offer care by physicians or nurses. However, if a child who visits a clinic is determined to need additional care, they are moved to an emergency department, St. Luke’s stated.
The phenomenon of a “triple-demic” of three harmful respiratory viruses circulating in Idaho and the nation has put strain on some health systems.
The South Central Public Health District last week urged people to stay home when they are sick and take extra precautions to protect their health.
“Wearing a mask around other people, getting vaccinated several weeks before gathering in groups, consistent healthy living, and testing for common diseases as soon as you get sick can also help protect against the spread of more serious viruses,” the district stated.
Data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare show hospital admissions in Idaho for influenza patients increased from 185 patients the week ending Dec. 10 to 283 patients ending Dec. 17. Hospital admissions for patients with COVID-19 were lower, hovering around 150 for the same two weeks earlier this month.
On Thursday, St. Luke’s Wood River had 16 patients in the hospital, two of them who had tested positive for COVID-19. ￼
