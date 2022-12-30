St. Luke's Wood River (general caption)

St. Luke’s operates multiple facilities in the Wood River Valley, including St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center in Ketchum.

 Express file photo by Roland Lane

Amid an increased need for health care for children with respiratory viruses, the St. Luke’s Health System has created temporary, no-cost outpatient clinics that offer suctioning to help pediatric patients breathe easier.

The treatment, St. Luke’s stated Thursday, can in many cases keep pediatric patients out of the hospital.

The health system has established the respiratory outpatient clinics at St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center, as well as facilities in Boise, Meridian, Nampa, Fruitland, Elmore and the Magic Valley.

gfoley@mtexpress.com

Load comments