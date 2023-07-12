The St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation completed its annual Employee Giving Campaign in late June, with 94% of St. Luke’s Wood River employees and 74% of physicians contributing.
The foundation—which was formed in 1997 to raise funds to build the St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center—raises funds to improve the hospital’s facilities, services and programs, as well as to support caregivers. All donations are reallocated in the Blaine County community.
“I am deeply touched by the hospital team’s generosity,” said Megan Tanous, the foundation’s chief development officer. “St. Luke’s Wood River employees donate at levels that are among the highest in the nation. They are incredibly committed to providing extraordinary care to our community.”
