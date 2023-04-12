St. Luke's Wood River (general caption)

St. Luke’s operates multiple facilities in the Wood River Valley, including St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center in Ketchum.

 Express file photo by Roland Lane

As of today, April 12, the St. Luke’s Health System will no longer require people to wear protective facial coverings in most areas across its system.

St. Luke’s stated Tuesday that the decision came after “careful consideration and review of the latest data on COVID-19 and other respiratory virus transmission in our communities.”

The new policy will no longer require people to wear masks in most settings where patient care is provided and where masking is not part of otherwise established infection prevention measures.

gfoley@mtexpress.com

