As of today, April 12, the St. Luke’s Health System will no longer require people to wear protective facial coverings in most areas across its system.
St. Luke’s stated Tuesday that the decision came after “careful consideration and review of the latest data on COVID-19 and other respiratory virus transmission in our communities.”
The new policy will no longer require people to wear masks in most settings where patient care is provided and where masking is not part of otherwise established infection prevention measures.
“Masks have been, and continue to be, an effective tool for preventing the spread of infections by respiratory route,” the organization stated. “In addition to the use in specific situations and locations, masks will remain optional and made readily available for patients, visitors, staff and providers in all locations across the health system.”
St. Luke’s has also made changes to its visitation policy in the Wood River Valley and its Magic Valley hospitals and physically connected clinics. Visitors will now be required to obtain a guest badge upon entry.
“This guest badge system is currently being used at many hospitals across the United States, and it has proved to be very effective,” said Abbey Abbondandolo, senior director of security for St. Luke’s Health System.
The badge system “will be an easy and effective way to increase safety by identifying everyone who enters our hospitals and enables us to better assist with patient and visitor needs,” Abbondandolo said.
People arriving for lab testing, diagnostic imaging, other outpatient procedures and all visitors will need to obtain a guest badge at St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center near Ketchum and at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, St. Luke’s stated.
Joy Prudek, spokeswoman for St. Luke’s Wood River, said the policy is not a response to a specific incident or threat but is instead a general measure to bolster security. The policy will also allow the organization to better track visitor numbers and data, she said.
St. Luke’s will likely implement the badge policy at its other locations in the future, Prudek said, after it is done in Magic Valley and Wood River. The requirement for guest badges—which are intended to prevent people who could pose a security threat from easily entering a hospital—have been implemented in several health systems in the Northwest, she said.
Guest badges will be created at the front entrance to each location, St. Luke’s stated.
St. Luke’s visitors at the locations will be asked to present a photo identification and will then be issued a peel-and-stick badge to be worn visibly for the duration of their visit. Badges for children under the age of 14 will use a parent or guardian’s photograph, St. Luke’s stated. ￼
