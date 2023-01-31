The St. Luke’s Health System has awarded more than $550,000 in grants to 75 nonprofit organizations in southern Idaho, including five in the Wood River Valley.
The grants were made through St. Luke’s Health System’s Community Health Improvement Fund, which provides financial support to many of its community partners that serve to improve physical and mental health.
The 75 organizations provide services in the Wood River Valley, Treasure Valley, West Treasure Valley, Elmore County and McCall regions, St. Luke’s stated in an announcement last week. Separately, St. Luke’s will invest an additional $325,000 in Magic Valley nonprofits this year, the announcement stated.
When choosing how to distribute the grants, St. Luke’s gave special consideration to organizations whose proposals targeted needs identified through “needs assessments” St. Luke’s has developed for the communities it serves. The last Community Health Needs Assessments were conducted and released last year. The top priorities for the broader St. Luke’s service area were: nutrition programs and education; substance-use disorder prevention and treatment; mental- and behavioral-health services; housing stability; services for children and families; accessible modes of transportation; and maintaining healthy air and water quality.
The five organizations in the Wood River Valley that received grants are Higher Ground, Idaho BaseCamp, “I Have a Dream” Foundation—Idaho, Men’s Second Chance Living and Family Health Services. Collectively, the five organizations received $39,500. St. Luke’s did not specify the specific grant amounts.
“Our community partners are all doing amazing work that address improving the health of people throughout our valley,” said Sarah Seppa, St. Luke’s Wood River’s director of community engagement. “I am always impressed with the thoughtfulness and thoroughness that go into providing programs and services that work to prevent and/or help individuals overcome obstacles to physical and mental health.”
Higher Ground offers numerous programs in the region, including the year-round Higher Ground Adventure Club program, in which children who are deaf/hard of hearing and/or blind/visually impaired participate in recreational activities throughout Idaho. It also has programs in adaptive sports and programs for veterans and first responders.
“With St. Luke’s support, Higher Ground will be able to provide highly individualized recreation opportunities,” Executive Director Kate Dobbie said.
“I Have a Dream” Foundation—Idaho helps under-resourced children succeed in school and eventually pursue higher education.
Executive Director Laura Rose-Lewis said the grant will help the foundation to develop a social-emotional learning curriculum—called Wayfinder—that provides teachers, mentors and volunteers with age-appropriate, hands-on social-emotional activities delivered through a workbook provided to each child.
Idaho BaseCamp works to cultivate future leaders through youth programs focused on outdoor adventure, after-school learning and enrichment, and early-childhood education.
“Between COVID setbacks, social media, and the tech world we live in, our youth are in great danger as far as mental health is concerned,” Program Director Whitney McNees said. “Research has proven time and time again that being outdoors and connecting with our natural surroundings is perhaps one of the best remedies for someone with mental-health struggles. The direct impact of these outdoor experiences builds self-confidence and positive mental attitude amongst students throughout southern Idaho.”
Men’s Second Chance Living provides a safe and sober residence to adult men in early recovery from substance-use disorder.
“Our programs provide wraparound support and skills necessary for residents to reintegrate, becoming independent and engaged community members,” Executive Director Sonya Wilander said.
Programs include: the organization’s sober living house; funding for counseling, preventative dental and medical care, and crisis care; financial education classes; matched savings accounts; education costs; and nutrition assistance.
The St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation has also provided a “generous grant” to Men’s Second Chance Living, Wilander said.
Family Health Services opened a medical, dental and behavioral-health clinic with pharmacy services in Bellevue last January to serve the uninsured and under-insured in Blaine County. A $1 million grant from the St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation helped to establish the clinic. The grant will help with gas cards for patients with transportation barriers, as well as to provide part-time assistance of a bilingual outreach coordinator from St. Luke’s Wood River’s Center for Community Health, the organization stated.
St. Luke’s begins accepting Community Health Improvement Fund grant applications from nonprofit organizations every summer. In the Wood River Valley, applications open in August and close Sept. 30. Each application is reviewed by multiple committees, expert volunteers and St. Luke’s leaders. ￼
