The “I Have A Dream” Foundation—Idaho was one of five local nonprofits to receive grants from St. Luke’s.

The St. Luke’s Health System has awarded more than $550,000 in grants to 75 nonprofit organizations in southern Idaho, including five in the Wood River Valley.

The grants were made through St. Luke’s Health System’s Community Health Improvement Fund, which provides financial support to many of its community partners that serve to improve physical and mental health.

The 75 organizations provide services in the Wood River Valley, Treasure Valley, West Treasure Valley, Elmore County and McCall regions, St. Luke’s stated in an announcement last week. Separately, St. Luke’s will invest an additional $325,000 in Magic Valley nonprofits this year, the announcement stated.

