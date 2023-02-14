St. Luke's Wood River (general caption)

St. Luke’s operates multiple facilities in the Wood River Valley, including St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center in Ketchum.

 Express file photo by Roland Lane

St. Luke’s Health system announced last week that it plans to cut its workforce by 2% by April. It has already eliminated about 150 jobs through attrition, but it will now lay off nearly 200 employees over the next two months.

St. Luke’s employs more than 16,000 people, primarily at hospitals and clinics in the Treasure Valley, Magic Valley, McCall and Ketchum areas.

The layoffs will mainly affect non-clinical and administrative positions, St. Luke’s said in a news release.

