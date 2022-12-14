St. Luke's doctors

Victoria Kent and Joe Pendleton take in the scenery during a recent trek over the Continental Divide. They will start practicing as primary-care physicians in Hailey in January.

 Courtesy photo

The St. Luke’s Health System has hired two new primary-care physicians to serve the Wood River Valley and surrounding area.

Victoria Kent, a doctor of osteopathic medicine, and Joe Pendleton, a medical doctor, are scheduled to start practicing at the St. Luke’s Wood River Family Medicine Clinic in Hailey in January.

They both attended University of Wisconsin-Madison for their undergraduate degrees, which is where they met, became a couple and embarked on a path that led them to the Wood River Valley.

gfoley@mtexpress.com

Load comments