Sun Valley, ID (83353)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning, then some snow showers this afternoon. High 26F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 8F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.