The St. Luke’s Health System has hired two new primary-care physicians to serve the Wood River Valley and surrounding area.
Victoria Kent, a doctor of osteopathic medicine, and Joe Pendleton, a medical doctor, are scheduled to start practicing at the St. Luke’s Wood River Family Medicine Clinic in Hailey in January.
They both attended University of Wisconsin-Madison for their undergraduate degrees, which is where they met, became a couple and embarked on a path that led them to the Wood River Valley.
Pendleton majored in microbiology with minors in gender studies and global health. He continued his education at University of Wisconsin-Madison for medical school. During his third and fourth years, he provided rural health care by rotating around small communities of Wisconsin.
Kent majored in biology and Spanish and completed her medical degree at Pacific Northwest University of Osteopathic Medicine in Yakima, Washington.
“Almost all of my clinical rotations were in rural Washington, and I was drawn to the scope of a family physician in a rural community,” Kent said.
The pair then completed residencies at Family Medicine Residency of Idaho.
“Tori and I were drawn to the Family Medicine Residency of Idaho in Boise for its challenging curriculum and focus on rural communities,” Pendleton said. “During residency, we were able to rotate in the Wood River Valley and fell in love with the extremely patient-centered and medical team-based approach employed by the St Luke’s team, ensuring high value care in a small setting.”
Pendleton is particularly interested in reproductive care and mental health, he said.
Kent provides a ranging approach to care, she said.
“I try my best to give patients options in treatment plans, providing pros and cons of certain paths and coming up with a solution together,” she said. “ Being an osteopathic physician, I have an added focus on helping the body heal through musculoskeletal manipulations and targeted treatments for those experiencing pain or injury.”
Kent and Pendleton have hiked the entire Appalachian Trail and most recently hiked the Continental Divide, a 3,100-mile journey, before moving to the Wood River Valley.
“Outside of work, I have been known to take on ‘slightly too big’ running, hiking and skiing adventures, for which the Wood River Valley will be a perfect jumping-off base,” Pendleton said. “We are also excited to be joined in the valley by Tori’s parents, and hopefully will be able to add a dog to our family soon.”
Services provided at St. Luke’s Clinic—Family Medicine include: school and sports physicals; adult medicine; sports medicine; pediatric medicine: women’s health; wound care; and on-site lab and X-ray services. Some same-day appointments are available. ￼
