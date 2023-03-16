The St. Luke’s Health System has awarded $10,000 to the Men’s Second Chance Living to support the nonprofit’s work to provide affordable, sober housing and support services to men recovering from addiction.
The St. Luke’s Community Health Improvement Fund grant will help fund housing programs and support services provided at a new, second sober-living house in Hailey the organization added last October. The organization had already been operating a sober house in Hailey that had a high demand for services.
Since its inception, Men’s Second Chance Living has operated with a waitlist for services, with demand exceeding capacity, Executive Director Sonya Wilander said. The addition of the second house—which filled up within about six weeks of opening—will support up to an additional 16 men each year, Wilander said.
