The St. Luke’s Health System is asking people to donate new or gently used crutches—particularly adult crutches—to give to patients in need.
Ongoing supply-chain issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic have led to shortages of aluminum, which has led to a widespread shortage of crutches.
Starting Monday, Nov. 29, crutches that are not being used can be dropped off at several St. Luke’s clinics and medical centers, including St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center south of Ketchum. Crutches are accepted during standard business hours, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
St. Luke’s will accept crutches through Jan. 3.
In Twin Falls, crutches can be dropped off at the St. Luke's Clinic for orthopedics, spine and plastic surgery, at 738 North College Road, Suite A. Crutches will also be accepted at St. Luke’s facilities in Boise, Eagle, Fruitland, Jerome, Mountain Home, Nampa and McCall.
Donations of more than five pairs of crutches at a time can be dropped off at the St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center shipping and receiving building, at 330 N. Second St., from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.
Questions can be sent to SLHScrutchdrive@slhs.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In