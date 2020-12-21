St. Luke’s Wood River has adjusted its hours over the holidays to accommodate an anticipated increase in patients seeking health-care services and COVID-19 testing.
The hospital system will offer same-day appointments in both Hailey and Ketchum over the holidays, in addition to advance scheduling of primary-care appointments. St. Luke’s typically does not offer same-day or walk-in appointments with providers at its main campus south of Ketchum. The organization also provides a variety of services at its clinic in Hailey.
Hours for the week of Dec 21-28 are:
- Monday to Wednesday, Dec. 21-23, and Dec. 28-30: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Thursday, Dec. 24, and Dec. 31: 9 a.m. to noon.
- The clinic at both sites will be closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
The Ketchum clinic is located in Suite 109 in the Physician Office Annex at 100 Hospital Dr. Call 208-727-8811 to schedule an appointment.
St. Luke’s Wood River Family Medicine, located at 1450 Aviation Dr. in Hailey, can be reached at 208-788-3434 for same-day appointments, as well as for scheduling future appointments with a primary-care provider.
A walk-in clinic will be offered at the Ketchum-area campus only on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 26-27, and Jan. 2-3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Patients should call 208-727-8888 prior to or upon arrival for screening.
COVID-19 testing for people experiencing symptoms will be available via a drive-through trailer at the Ketchum campus by appointment only. Appointments can be made via the online myChart system or via the St. Luke’s triage line at 208-381-9500. Hours are:
- Thursday, Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to noon.
- Fridays, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1: Closed.
- Saturdays, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Thursday, Dec. 31: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tests must be scheduled in advance. Patients who have COVID-19 symptoms can use the self-triage tool on myChart to determine what they need to do and, if warranted, schedule a test. While myChart is the preferred method of scheduling and is the quickest manner of receiving test results and instruction, patients can also call the St. Luke’s COVID-19 hotline at 208-381-9500 seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., to be screened and make an appointment.
For more information on COVID-19 resources, visit www.stlukesonline.org. To use the self-triage tool, visit https://www.stlukesonline.org/symptom-checker. For additional testing information, visit https://get-tested-covid19.org.
As COVID cases continue to mount in the Wood River Valley and throughout the region, “it is important to be diligent in wearing a mask, watching your distance and washing your hands,” St. Luke’s stated. “Please follow CDC guidelines if you are sick or are exposed.” Visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html for more information.
