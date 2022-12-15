St. Luke’s Wood River this week released its operating hours for the late-December holiday period.
St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center near Ketchum will offer same-day appointments and walk-in appointments from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, Dec. 19-22, and Monday-Thursday, Dec. 26-29. The facility will offer same-day appointments and walk-in appointments from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, and Friday, Dec. 30. On Saturday, Dec. 24, and Saturday, Dec. 31, hospital staff will treat walk-ins only, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The facility will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
At the St. Luke’s Clinic—Family Medicine facility in Hailey, people can call to check available appointments from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, Dec. 19-22, and Monday-Thursday, Dec. 26-29. On Friday, Dec. 23, and Friday, Dec. 30, people can call for availability from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. The clinic will be closed on Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 31-Jan. 1.
