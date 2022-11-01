The Boise-based Saint Alphonsus health organization will host its 15th annual Ski and Mountain Trauma Conference at Sun Valley Resort from Nov. 3-5.
The event provides hands-on training and seminars for EMTs, ski patrol members, fire departments, search-and-rescue teams and other first responders who deliver pre-hospital care in backcountry settings. More than 450 local first responders are expected to attend the invitational event.
“Trauma care is definitely a team sport. As a trauma surgeon, I can’t do my job without the help of our first responders,” said Dr. Parker Fillmore, trauma medical director at Saint Alphonsus. “Having our first responders on the front line, on top of the mountain, and sometimes deep in the wilderness, properly trained in the latest life-saving techniques and rescue skills greatly enhances a patient’s odds of getting to our trauma center.”
