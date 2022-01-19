The Silvercreek Living assisted care facility in Hailey is back in full compliance following a report on Jan. 3 from the Department of Health and Welfare that indicates several “core issues” have been resolved regarding staff training and resident safety.
The company had been operating under a provisional license since Aug. 2 and was prohibited from taking new residents. Anita Northwood, a co-owner who volunteers in service to the company, said staff worked with a consultant and has been “cleared by the state.”
“Many people here are very happy with the care they are getting and I’m very positive about our future,” Northwood said. “We have staff here that were with us from the beginning and are still very dedicated.”
Silvercreek has two 16-bed buildings. The memory care building has housed “high acuity” or high needs residents with Alzheimer’s, dementia or risk of falling. But that may soon change, Northwood said.
“The issues that arose last July were exacerbated by the fact that we had two full buildings and not enough staff in memory care to handle the high acuity level,” she said. “In memory care we need three people 24/7, which is extremely difficult to get.”
Northwood said the facility would need 10-15 additional staff members working alternate shifts to make that happen. But that would take people working night shifts, oftentimes driving from Twin Falls or elsewhere due to the housing shortage.
Staff pay ranges from $15 for a starting wage, up to $25 per hour with adequate training. Silvercreek is a private pay facility; it does not take Medicaid insurance.
Northwood said last summer an administrator who is no longer working for the company was focused more on “keeping the buildings full” than on providing adequate training for staff in the memory care building. Since then, the number of residents in memory care has decreased from 16 to six, she said.
“We are not taking on any more advanced acuity residents right now,” Northwood said. “We will always have some, but we are reevaluating memory care. Due to staffing issues and the need in the community for the assisted living level of service, we could fill both buildings with assisted living along with a mixed memory care population.”
Northwood said staffing has become more difficult since the pandemic began—a nationwide problem in assisted living facilities, nursing homes and hospitals. Some workers left Silvercreek because they were afraid to work during the pandemic, she said, or because they got sick themselves outside of work and had to quarantine.
No residents have contracted COVID-19, Northwood told the Express, a record she credits to the company’s strict protocols.
“Staffing shortages have become an epidemic in itself in this industry. People left because it’s a hard job,” Northwood said. “We can no longer handle a single building with high acuity only.
“We want to provide the best care and to do so we need the appropriate staffing, so we will evaluate more closely the needs level of every resident that we take on.”
Northwood said some potential memory care residents may be better accommodated at a larger facility in Twin Falls or Boise.
“This is a job for those who really want to work with the elderly,” Northwood said. “People with a huge amount of empathy.” ￼
