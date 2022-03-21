Silvercreek Assisted Living will cease nursing care on April 6 and transition to an independent-living facility. The owners cited staffing challenges as the primary reason for shuttering one of the Wood River Valley's two nursing-care facilities.
“Everyone wants me to keep this [assisted living option] open, including myself,” said co-owner Anita Northwood. “But it comes down to staffing shortages.”
The 32-room facility spans two separate buildings at the corner of McKercher Boulevard and state Highway 75 in Hailey. It first opened in 2018 as The Cottages, which at the time had 15 locations in Idaho. Prior to completion of construction, the company was sold to another entity and opened as Silvercreek Assisted Living, offering a “memory care” wing in one building for patients who required advanced levels of care to manage dementia, Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s disease.
It is owned by Northwood, Mark Caplow and Northwood’s son, Justin Yarmark, who operates similar facilities in Texas. As a private-pay facility, Silvercreek does not accept Medicaid.
In December, the facility was facing enforcement actions from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare following a series of reports that staff at the facility had failed months earlier to protect residents, lacked medications for residents as ordered, and was insufficiently staffed to meet its residents’ needs.
The facility was back in full compliance by Jan. 3, state records show. But staffing challenges continued, Northwood said at the time, leading management to reconsider its memory-care and high-acuity services.
Hiring difficulties put Silvercreek in a situation familiar to many elder-care facilities across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Staffing shortages have become an epidemic in itself in this industry," she said in January. "People left because it’s a hard job.”
This month, Northwood said 11 residents at Silvercreek and their families are making plans to find assisted living elsewhere by April 6.
For more on this story, see the Wednesday edition of the Idaho Mountain Express.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
"Staffing shortage" really means "pay shortage." Turns out people don't want to get spit on and verbally harassed while performing thankless and hard work for bottom dollar and have chosen to take up less stressful and better paying jobs.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In