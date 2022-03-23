Silvercreek Assisted Living will cease nursing care on April 1 and transition to an independent-living facility. The owners cited staffing challenges as the primary reason for shuttering one of the Wood River Valley’s two nursing-care facilities.
“Everyone wants me to keep this [assisted living option] open, including myself,” said co-owner Anita Northwood. “But it comes down to staffing shortages.”
The 32-room facility spans two separate buildings at the corner of McKercher Boulevard and state Highway 75 in Hailey. It first opened in 2018 as The Cottages, which at the time had 15 locations in Idaho. Prior to completion of construction, the company was sold to another entity and opened as Silvercreek Assisted Living, offering a “memory care” wing in one building for patients who required advanced levels of care to manage dementia, Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s disease.
It is owned by Northwood, Mark Caplow and Northwood’s son, Justin Yarmark, who operates similar facilities in Texas. As a private-pay facility, Silvercreek does not accept Medicaid.
In December, the facility was facing enforcement actions from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare following a series of reports that staff at the facility had failed months earlier to protect residents, lacked medications for residents as ordered and was insufficiently staffed to meet its residents’ needs.
The facility was back in full compliance by Jan. 3, state records show. But staffing challenges continued, Northwood said at the time, leading management to reconsider its memory-care and high-acuity services.
Hiring difficulties put Silvercreek in a situation familiar to many elder-care facilities across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Staffing shortages have become an epidemic in itself in this industry,” she said in January. “People left because it’s a hard job.”
In an interview this week, Northwood said the memory-care portion of the business “has been closed for some time now.”
Northwood told the Express that of the 15 residents at Silvercreek, 11 are making plans to find assisted living elsewhere.
“They are going to Twin Falls and Boise, where facilities are owned by larger corporations,” Northwood said. She said the facility, renamed Silvercreek Living, will now provide housing, meals and transportation services for those capable of independent living. The company will allow for nursing care and other care-giving options on a separate contract basis for its residents.
“This will be for older generation folks who don’t need constant medical assistance,” Northwood said. “Silvercreek Living will provide a refreshing and active lifestyle that includes building new friendships, daily activities and tasty meals prepared by their in-house chef. Residents will find their maintenance needs are also taken care of, with an included washer and dryer, and full kitchen right outside of your private apartment to prepare any additional meals or snacks.”
The Cove of Cascadia in Bellevue is the only remaining nursing care facility that offers assisted-living services in the Wood River Valley. Unlike Silvercreek, The Cove accepts Medicaid coverage for residents. ￼
