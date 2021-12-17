The Silvercreek Assisted Living home in Hailey is facing enforcement actions from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare following a series of reports that staff at the facility failed to protect residents from abuse, lacked medications for residents as ordered and was insufficiently staffed to meet its residents needs.
The 32-room private-pay facility opened in 2018 with 16 beds reserved for “memory care” patients who are challenged with dementia, Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s disease. According to a report issued by Health and Welfare’s Facilities Licensing and Regulatory Enforcement System, the nursing home has had five different administrators over the last five years and is currently banned from taking new admissions. Since Aug. 2, it has operated under a provisional license due to substantiated reports of “core issue deficiencies” in its operations, according to Health and Welfare.
Silvercreek Assisted Living co-owner and manager Justin Yarmark said in July that Silvercreek was short-staffed, with only 22 of its 32 beds occupied due to a labor shortage. (Yarmark did not respond to a request for comment from the Express for this story.)
The Department of Health and Welfare conducted a survey of the facility from July 12-15. Based on records and interviews, officials found that the facility “failed to protect” two of three sampled residents.
“This had the potential to affect 100 percent of the residents at the facility,” the report states.
According to the report, one 101-year-old resident was reported in April to have bruises on his or her left arm and eye. The facility was unable to provide an investigation or other documentation regarding the bruises, the report states.
The resident was reported to have been bruised again in June and stated in the report that “there are a few staff members that are very rough with [them] and try to rush their job.”
The report states that someone from Adult Protection Services had been in the building investigating bruises found on a different patient, and that a third patient had allegedly been “punched” and told to “shut up” months earlier. No written report was supplied by supervisors on the incident.
The Health and Welfare report states that the facility did not follow its own official policy by suspending the staff member in question or investigating the allegations of abuse.
In addition, two sampled residents had been admitted to the facility and retained without “sufficient trained staff to manage their physical and verbal aggression,” the report states. This led to at least 12 incidents in which one patient endangered both residents and staff, who at times called police and relied on family members to control the patient’s violent behaviors, Health and Welfare found.
Staff interviewed stated they had not received training with residents with “dementia and behaviors.” A previous facility administrator stated that she was aware of the violent behaviors and that staff needed training but was too busy to train them “due to working the floor all the time as a caregiver.”
“The facility did not put an effective plan into place to protect other residents…there was no documentation that residents to resident incidents had been appropriately reported or investigated,” the report states.
According to the report, Silver Creek had previously been placed on “provisional” status and banned from taking new admission in 2019, about a year and half before the current allegations.
“The facility has alleged the deficiencies have been corrected,” said Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Public Information Officer Greg Stahl. “An onsite follow-up survey will be conducted by the Department [of Health and Welfare] to verify correction of the deficiencies.” ￼
Commented