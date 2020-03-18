As the community responds to the threat from the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, some people are likely to feel the impacts from stress, fear and uncertainty. As people spend more time away from social situations and work routines, isolation could create emotional and psychological challenges.
“These are times when we have challenging conditions and we are trying to adapt to new conditions and a lot of unknowns,” said Hailey-based psychotherapist Tami Kammer. “Having a way to discuss this and having resources available is important.”
There are many counselors and therapists in the Wood River Valley. A good place to look for help and guidance is the St. Luke’s Mental Health Clinic in Hailey. It is an outpatient clinic offering counseling, therapy and psychiatric services, located at 1450 Aviation Drive, Suite 202.
Erin Pfaeffle is the manager of St. Luke’s Center for Community Health, in the same building on Aviation Drive. She said those seeking mental health services who may not be able to pay for services should come by anyway for an assessment. The organization has a scholarship fund to pay for counselling and/or psychiatric services.
“We can financially support people who need help paying for their counseling,” Pfaeffle said. “We serve hundreds of people every year financially.”
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has posted a website that states that “fear and anxiety about a disease can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions in adults and children.” People who may respond more strongly to the stress of a crisis include:
- Old people and those with chronic diseases who are at higher risk for COVID-19
- Children and teens
- People helping with the response to COVID-19, such as doctors and other health care providers or first responders
- People who have mental health conditions including problems with substance use
The CDC states that stress during an infectious disease outbreak can include:
- Fear and worry about your own health and the health of your loved ones
- Changes in sleep or eating patterns
- Difficulty sleeping or concentrating
- Worsening of chronic health problems
- Increased use of alcohol, tobacco or other drugs
People with pre-existing mental health conditions are advised to continue with their treatment and to be aware of new or worsening symptoms.
Anyone who finds that stress gets in the way of daily activities for several days in a row should call their health care provider.
The St. Luke’s Center for Community Health provides the following local resources for mental health support:
- Crisis Hotline: 208-788-3596
- National Alliance on Mental Illness: 208-481-0686
- The Advocates: 208-788-4191
- National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255
- Crisis text line: 741741
In addition, St. Luke’s online “Get Help” book provides a more detailed resource for mental health services locally, at stlukesonline.org/gethelpAd.
St. Luke’s Centro Por la Salud de la Comunidad cuenta con personal bilingüe para ayudar en su idioma. Llame a 208-727-8733.
