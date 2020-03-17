Senior facilities across Blaine County have closed their doors and are limiting interactions with the population in their care. Silvercreek Assisted Living in Hailey, The Cove of Cascadia in Bellevue and the Senior Connection in Hailey have all issued new restrictions and closures.
The Senior Connection announced via Facebook on Saturday at 4 p.m. that it would close until further notice.
“We are exercising an abundance of caution in making this decision,” the statement reads.
On Monday, the organization announced it would begin offering meals to go on Tuesday, March 17. Meals will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Those who wish to order need to do so by 8 a.m. on the day of pickup, or the day before, so the appropriate number of meals can be prepared. Call 208-788-3468 to place a lunch order. Meals will be delivered curbside.
In addition, the Senior Connection Friends Line will be available from 2-3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the same number above. As of Monday, the Senior Connection said that it anticipates being closed for the next three weeks.
Silvercreek Assisted Living announced via Facebook on Saturday at 6 p.m. that it will stop all outside visitors coming into its facilities for the foreseeable future. In addition, services by all outside providers have been canceled except in cases of emergency.
“We understand this is an inconvenience for some but our priorities continue to be the residents,” the post states.
A representative for The Cove of Cascadia, an assisted living facility in Bellevue owned by Cascadia Healthcare, told the Idaho Mountain Express on Saturday night that it would be following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services by limiting visitors into the facilities except for end-of-life or compassionate care situations, and limiting all nonessential health care personnel.
According to Cascadia Healthcare attorney Steve LaForte, all families were informed of the decision on Friday.
“That said, it’s been indicated more guidance will be forthcoming with the implication it could be more restrictive,” LaForte said on Saturday night.
As of Tuesday, no new restrictions had been put in place by the CDC or CMS and LaForte said the facility continues to follow all protocols related to risk and only essential personnel are being allowed into the Bellevue facilities.
At press time, of the three cases confirmed in Blaine County, all are women over the age of 50. The oldest, a woman over 70, was hospitalized on Saturday.
