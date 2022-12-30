Senior Connection opens vision and hearing center in Ketchum

Dr. Jeffery Stevens (left) has his eyes examined by Dr. Jennifer Olbum, who uses a slit lamp and tonometer for a retinal exam and intraocular pressure check. These tools help to determine the health of a patient’s eyes and can help detect eye disease.

 Photo courtesy of the Senior Connection

The nonprofit Senior Connection is opening a new vision and hearing center in Ketchum.

The facility at 220 Second Ave. Suite 101 will provide vision and hearing screenings at no cost, but the Senior Connection will welcome a voluntary donation for the service.

“Those with a known diagnosis of retinal disease can be treated as a patient with insurance or no insurance,” said Senior Connection Donor and Community Relations Director Mary Simms. “The age requirement is 60 years or older, or anyone with age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma or diabetes.”

