Senior Connection opens vision and hearing center in Ketchum

The nonprofit Senior Connection is opening a new vision and hearing center in Ketchum.
The facility at 220 Second Ave. Suite 101 will provide vision and hearing screenings at no cost, but the Senior Connection will welcome a voluntary donation for the service.
“Those with a known diagnosis of retinal disease can be treated as a patient with insurance or no insurance,” said Senior Connection Donor and Community Relations Director Mary Simms. “The age requirement is 60 years or older, or anyone with age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma or diabetes.”
Simms said the Senior Connection Vision & Hearing Center was made possible through donors with a goal to “improve the quality of life for all older adults in need of vision and hearing services.”
The Senior Connection has established partnerships with board-certified retinal specialists Dr. Jennifer Olbum and Dr. Jeffery Stevens, and with hearing specialist Greg Schroeder. Schroeder will offer free hearing screenings and fittings for donated hearing aids at little or no expense to those unable to afford them.
“These associations enabled the Senior Connection to establish the Vision & Hearing Center to provide essential services that are, until now have not been available in our valley,” the Senior Connection said in a statement. “Preserving sight and augmenting hearing are critical for quality of life.
“Many of our seniors risk losing vision due to difficulty getting diagnosed and treated for eye disease including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and glaucoma. These three diseases are the most common causes of permanent vision loss in our country and are treatable if caught early.”
Low-income seniors are frequently unable to travel to Boise or Salt Lake City for periodic evaluation and treatment which may be required as often as monthly, the nonprofit said.
“Our substantial and essential Hispanic population has a high incidence of diabetes and subsequent diabetic retinopathy which requires annual evaluation for diagnosis and treatment when progressive.”
