Senior Connection joins “March for Meals” national fundraiser

Many homebound senior citizens in the Wood River Valley rely on The Senior Connection’s Meals on Wheels program to remain healthy and independent.
This month, The Senior Connection in Hailey joins the annual national Meals on Wheels fundraising effort to help maintain its home food deliveries.
In 2022, the nonprofit Senior Connection delivered 13,000 meals to 88 Meals on Wheels clients, said Mary Simms, The Senior Connection director of donor and community relations. The program costs $170,000 annually, about 10.6% of the organization’s overall $1.6 million annual budget.
The program relies in part on a team of volunteers and donors.
“We are honored to work alongside such dedicated individuals who take the time to deliver daily meals to Blaine County seniors,” The Senior Connection Executive Director Jovita Piña said.
Grocery Outlet in Hailey, Village Market in Ketchum and Atkinsons’ Markets have committed to supporting the program. Meals on Wheels provides nutritious hot meals to seniors four days each week, with optional cold packages available to those asking for additional food for the remaining days of the week.
The Senior Connection will offer information on Meals of Wheels and ways to donate at The Mint in Hailey today, March 3, during an evening with musician Bryan Speth.
“It’s an opportunity for folks to enjoy music and support a local cause,” Simms said.
According to a press release from The Senior Connection, the annual March for Meals fundraiser and celebration commemorates the historic day in March 1972 when President Richard Nixon signed into law a measure that amended the Older Americans Act of 1965 to include a national nutrition program for seniors 60 and older.
“Since 2002, Meals on Wheels programs from across the country have joined forces for the annual awareness campaign to celebrate this successful public-private partnership and garner the support needed to fill the gap between the seniors served and those still in need,” the national Meals on Wheels America group is quoted as stating in the press release.
“This annual celebration comes at a time when eight out of ten local Meals on Wheels programs are still delivering meals to more older adults than they were prior to the pandemic, and operational and food costs are soaring due to historic inflation” the press release states.
“The network expects the demand is here to stay as COVID-19’s impact on older adults goes beyond a higher risk for serious infection: It also includes limited access to care leading to a decline in overall health and well-being, as well as considerable social and economic hardships. All of which leaves an already vulnerable population even more in need of the safety net that Meals on Wheels delivers.”
