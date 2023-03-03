Senior Connection joins “March for Meals” national fundraiser

The Senior Connection delivers meals to senior citizens four days a week. Volunteer Doug Brown is pictured here delivering meals during the pandemic.

Many homebound senior citizens in the Wood River Valley rely on The Senior Connection’s Meals on Wheels program to remain healthy and independent.

This month, The Senior Connection in Hailey joins the annual national Meals on Wheels fundraising effort to help maintain its home food deliveries.

In 2022, the nonprofit Senior Connection delivered 13,000 meals to 88 Meals on Wheels clients, said Mary Simms, The Senior Connection director of donor and community relations. The program costs $170,000 annually, about 10.6% of the organization’s overall $1.6 million annual budget.

