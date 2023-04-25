A federal judge in Idaho could decide by Friday whether to issue a preliminary ruling barring state Attorney General Raúl Labrador from enforcing a legal opinion that stated physicians who refer patients for abortion care in other states could be prosecuted under Idaho abortion laws.

U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill heard oral arguments Monday in a lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood Great Northwest against Labrador earlier this month, along with two Idaho physicians, Drs. Caitlin Gustafson and Darin Weyhrich. The lawsuit alleged Labrador violated the First Amendment, due process laws and the commerce clause by issuing a legal opinion on March 27 that was requested by state Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, on behalf of Idaho anti-abortion clinic Stanton Healthcare. In the letter, Labrador said abortion pills are included in the state’s abortion ban, and that medical professionals who supply them were subject to Idaho’s criminal penalties, including those who referred or prescribed abortion pills to pregnant patients across state lines. The opinion stated that the use of any means to carry out an abortion is prohibited.

The state’s abortion ban applies to any stage of pregnancy, with affirmative defenses for cases of rape and incest with an accompanying police report and if an abortion is necessary to save a patient’s life. Health care providers who violate the statute are subject to suspension or revocation of their medical license and between two and five years in prison. Attorneys who filed the complaint also named the Idaho State Board of Medicine, the Idaho State Board of Nursing and the state’s county prosecuting attorneys as defendants in the case, as those entities have enforcement power under Idaho’s abortion laws.

