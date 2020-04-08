Ventilators are useless without a certified respiratory therapist to run them.
“[T]he respiratory therapist is the only health care clinician didactically and clinically educated and trained in the art and science of mechanical ventilation,” American Association for Respiratory Care Chief Executive Officer Timothy R. Myers said in a statement from the organization on March 20.
Northeastern University’s Dr. Tom Barnes told National Public Radio’s Steve Inskeep on Thursday that some have described the control panels for ventilators as being similar to the panels on a small aircraft. To become a respiratory therapist, a person must attend a two- to four-year accredited program to receive a national and state respiratory therapy license, according to St. Luke’s Manager of Respiratory Care Matt Osen.
“Ventilators are life support technologies,” Myers went on to say in the March 20 press release. “About 5 percent of the patients with COVID-19 cannot sustain normal respiratory function and are required to be intubated—the placement of a breathing tube into their airway.”
There are 1,031 active respiratory therapists in Idaho, according to Idaho State Board of Medicine Executive Director Anne Lawler. In addition, there are 321 either retired or inactive respiratory therapists in the state who may apply for a temporary license to help in the coronavirus response. Osen estimates that St. Luke’s healthcare system has about 200 respiratory therapists statewide.
Lawler said there are also 140 respiratory therapist students on clinical rotations who may also apply for a 120-day temporary license if they graduated from an accredited program but have not yet passed the national exam, to help respond to the pandemic at local hospitals throughout Idaho.
Since the first case in Idaho was declared on March 13, respiratory therapists have been on the front lines, working in hospitals across the state to save the lives of those whose lungs and other parts of their respiratory systems are being attacked by the COVID-19 virus.
“I find it hard to see members of our community, friends and acquaintances so affected by the virus,” said St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center respiratory therapist Dan Biggins.
Originally, Biggins said, he was drawn to respiratory therapy by a desire to help people in the cardiopulmonary rehabilitation setting. Patients being seen in that type of setting have often been diagnosed with a heart or lung disease and need help changing their lifestyles to help reduce health risks and improve quality of life. As a respiratory care provider, Biggins can help anyone who has breathing or cardiac issues, from newborns to the elderly.
According to Osen, respiratory therapists are accustomed to caring for very sick patients on a regular basis.
“The only difference now is patients seem to stay sick longer than we are used to seeing, and this disease progresses very quickly,” Osen said. “You can be at home and then admitted to [a] hospital in a very short time.”
How coronavirus impacts lungs
The coronavirus known as severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is what is causing the current pandemic. The infection caused by SARS-CoV-2 is called coronavirus disease 2019, or COVID-19.
While most cases are of patients who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, severe cases of COVID-19 may result in acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), according to Cleveland Clinic lung pathologist Dr. Sanjay Mukhopadhyay in an article published on the clinic’s website on March 20 along with an informational video.
Mukhopadhyay referenced Chinese research of 191 confirmed coronavirus patients who were treated in Wuhan, China, the virus’s epicenter. The research found that 50 of the 54 patients who died while receiving treatment had developed ARDS, while only nine of the 137 survivors had ARDS.
“It’s a really, really significant contribution to death in these patients,” Mukhopadhyay said.
Symptoms of ARDS include sudden breathlessness, rapid breathing, dizziness, rapid heart rate and excessive sweating. Patients suffering from ARDS end up having damage to the walls of their air sacs in their lungs, called diffuse alveolar damage.
“In a healthy lung, oxygen within these air sacs (alveolus) travels through to small blood vessels (capillaries). These tiny vessels, in turn, deliver the oxygen to your red blood cells,” the article states. “The coronavirus damages both the wall and lining cells of the alveolus as well as the capillaries.”
Debris left from coronavirus damages the air sac walls, making it harder to transfer oxygen, which in turn causes more shortness of breath and could lead to more severe symptoms and possible death.
