Report: Deaths among pregnant women in Idaho more than doubled in 2020

The breakdown of 11 pregnancy-related deaths by health district. 

 Maternal Mortality Review Committee 2020 report/Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho women who died from pregnancy-related problems doubled between 2019 and 2020, according to the latest Maternal Mortality Review Committee report published Friday by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

The review committee, which includes obstetricians, nurses, midwives, medical examiners and other professionals from across Idaho, identified 11 maternal deaths in 2020. That’s up from five deaths in 2019 and 10 in 2018.

In all but one case, the committee did not identify the COVID-19 virus as an underlying cause of death. 

