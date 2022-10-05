The Sun Valley Board of Realtors is rallying behind one of its members in his efforts to help Wood River Valley residents fighting cancer and other serious illnesses.
Realtor Terry Palmer, a partner in Sun Valley Associates, with his family and the St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation has established the Gretchen Palmer Patient Assistance Fund to help patients experiencing financial challenges while receiving the medical care they need. The fund will assist patients and their immediate families with expenses such as transportation, lodging, utilities, groceries, medications, medical supplies and other items deemed necessary.
The fund is named after Palmer’s wife, who died at age 61 last year after a battle with brain cancer.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In