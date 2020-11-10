St Luke's Clinic Sign
Express photo by Roland Lane

Update

As of 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, phones were back on across the St. Luke's, according to St. Luke's Wood River spokeswoman Joy Prudek. 

The telephone system for all St. Luke's Health System sites is temporarily down for both inbound and outbound calls, according to St. Luke's Public Relations Manager Joy Prudek.

"St. Luke’s appears to be part of a major outage impacting CenturyLink customers and our IHT team is working to get a better understanding of when service will be restored," Prudek wrote in an email to the Mountain Express at 5:09 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Anyone experiencing a medical emergency should head to their nearest Emergency Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Load comments