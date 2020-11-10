The telephone system for all St. Luke's Health System sites is temporarily down for both inbound and outbound calls, according to St. Luke's Public Relations Manager Joy Prudek.
"St. Luke’s appears to be part of a major outage impacting CenturyLink customers and our IHT team is working to get a better understanding of when service will be restored," Prudek wrote in an email to the Mountain Express at 5:09 p.m. Tuesday evening.
Anyone experiencing a medical emergency should head to their nearest Emergency Department.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
Russian hackers , don’t believe me google it , they are going after hospitals
The article literally says its a CENTURYLINK outage. That is the internet provider.
Dude you are off your meds. You keep changing your name as if your going to fool us. Please seek help.
^who...Eric Black-Stone???
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In