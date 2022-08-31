Patients from Idaho, Texas, elsewhere seek abortion care in Oregon

Anne Udall, (front) CEO and president of Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette, says that the organization’s clinics have seen an uptick in demand from residents of states with abortion bans. In back, left to right: Gov. Kate Brown, U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici of Oregon, state Rep. Andrea Valderrama and Katie Jo Jackson, manager of the Planned Parenthood clinic in southeast Oregon.

 Lynne Terry/Oregon Capital Chronicle

Abortion providers in Oregon have seen a recent rise in demand for abortions from women from states that have adopted bans or are in the process of doing so, officials said at a news conference on Thursday.

“We are seeing people from almost every red state in the country right now: Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, Idaho, any state that has a ban, we’re seeing patients,” said Anne Udall, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette. Planned Parenthood accounts for three-quarters of the abortions in Oregon, according to company officials. Its clinic in Bend has seen stepped-up demand in part because it’s one of the only options now for many women in Idaho and eastern Oregon seeking abortions.

Last week, a woman took a $1,200 taxi ride from Boise to the Bend clinic for an abortion, Udall said at the news conference.

