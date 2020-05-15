As of March 6, Medicare beneficiaries have had access to telehealth services, following a temporary expansion of Medicare telehealth coverage by the Trump administration. The expansion allows for Medicare to temporarily pay clinicians to provide telehealth services due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Since then, these virtual appointments have taken off in Idaho.
From mid-March on, more than 11,000 telehealth visits have occurred throughout the St. Luke’s Health System, according to St. Luke’s Wood River Public Relations Manager Joy Prudek. Prudek said there are about 700 visits per day using telehealth.
While St. Luke’s had been implementing technology to include telemedicine into its health system, the pandemic acted as a catalyst to launch telehealth into the spotlight. St. Luke’s already had e-ICU doctors, doctors who could virtually check in on patients remotely and has myChart, which allows doctors to communicate with patients regarding their medical care on a secure platform.
St. Luke’s physician Dr. Frank Batcha said that what would normally have taken years to implement took the health system just a few weeks after the government took away the last hurdle by allowing Medicare coverage. Batcha said many telehealth appointments are for patients who have chronic medical conditions such as diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis or hypertension and don’t need to be seen in person. He said office appointments can be made to check any reported reactions to medications.
“This type of thing is the future of medicine,” he said.
These visits require an internet connection, “and that is challenging for some people,” Batcha said. For many, though, the convenience keeps them from having to drive to a hospital or clinic, sit in a waiting room for 15 minutes, have a five-minute face-to-face visit with a doctor and then drive back home.
Telehealth is also beneficial for dermatologists, as patients may be able to send a photo of their suspicious mole or lesion and be told whether they need to be seen in person. Mental health services are also commonly available online.
Though studies have shown better outcomes with more in-person visits to a physician, along with better compliance with medications, Batcha said telehealth can serve as another tool to make reaching patients easier. They’re “complementary methods,” Batcha said. In his view, the new realm of telehealth will help gain efficiencies for hospitals and create convenience for patients while enhancing capacity for physicians to check in with their patients more often.
