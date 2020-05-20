As nursing care and assisted-living facilities head toward their third month of isolation from the outside world, the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has issued a list of reopening recommendations, but tells facilities their doors should open only after a “careful review” of state or local orders and in collaboration with their local health districts.
Locally, though, long-term care providers are hesitant to open their doors without widespread testing for COVID-19.
According to a spokesman for Cascadia Healthcare, which owns the Cove of Cascadia, an assisted-living and skilled-nursing facility in Bellevue, there have been no positive tests in residents, and only one positive test in a part-time Cascadia employee several months ago.
“We are, in a single word, grateful,” Cascadia Healthcare attorney Steve LaForte said. “It’s all been working for us.”
The facilities have been following “every measure” to keep patients and employees safe, LaForte said, including temperature checks, limiting visitors except for end-of-life care and ensuring sufficient personal protective equipment for its staff.
LaForte said supplies have been maintained thanks to “diligent” efforts to pursue every avenue of acquiring protective equipment for employees. By his estimate, the cost of purchasing supplies such as gloves, medical-grade masks and gowns has increased by an average of 300 to 400 percent since the outbreak began.
LaForte said he could not speak to whether the Cove had received donations from the South Central Public Health District or other donors in the community. But, he said, the biggest challenge the Cove has faced is finding adequate testing for those who want to be tested.
Justin Yarmark, co-owner of Silvercreek Living in Hailey, agreed.
Yarmark said Tuesday that al-though no residents have tested positive for the virus, one part-time employee did test positive at the end of last month, after being notified that he or she may have been exposed to the virus by someone else. When Yarmark tried to get other Silvercreek employees tested who had had close contact with the part-time employee, they were refused testing, he told the Express.
Temperature checks can only tell if someone is symptomatic—not if someone carries the virus. If rapid testing were available, Yarmark said, that would make letting visitors back into the facility much safer.
“It just comes down to safety,” he said. “Our No. 1 job is keeping residents safe.”
For now, the assisted-living facility is discussing the possibility of holding outdoor social gatherings with social distancing measures in place, but nothing has been decided yet.
Yarmark said access to PPE has “gotten a bit better,” but employees continue to sanitize and reuse masks and other protective equipment to make supplies last longer.
Most importantly, Yarmark said, the facility continues to be open and is accepting new residents as needed.
“If someone does need care, we’re there,” he said.
Though he acknowledged “a little more restrictive way of operating,” Yarmark said assisted-living facilities are essential services and that anyone who needs 24-hour care can still seek that care at Silvercreek.
Across the country, long-term care facilities have been hit hardest by the novel coronavirus. Earlier this month, the New York Times reported that one-third of all U.S. coronavirus deaths were either nursing home residents or staff. In the South Central Public Health District, which includes Blaine County, about 11 percent of the 1,026 cases counted as of Monday night were tied to long-term care facilities, 116 in all. Of those, 63 were residents and 53 were staff, according to the health district. Eighteen of the district’s 21 COVID-19 deaths were people age 70 and above, though the district does not say how many of those were in nursing homes.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare does not break out statewide data for long-term care facilities on its website.
According to the CMS nursing home reopening recommendations’ frequently asked questions page, restrictions at nursing homes should be relaxed only after careful review of state and local health orders and after state and local officials have considered case status in surrounding communities, case status in the facility, staffing levels, access to adequate testing for residents and staff, PPE supplies and local hospital capacity.
For now, neither LaForte nor Yarmark say there is adequate testing available, meaning their facilities will likely remain closed to the public for the time being.
LaForte said Cascadia Healthcare is “working on relationships with government partners as we continue to traverse this … and hopes they continue to increase support that we need,” such as stimulus funding, working with providers to give access to personal protective equipment and testing.
