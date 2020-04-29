This is part one of a series on mental health amid a pandemic.
As the COVID-19 pandemic plays out, some organizations are adamant that vulnerable populations—the uninsured, those bordering poverty—need access to both physical- and mental-health resources.
The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, the largest philanthropy in the U.S. dedicated to health, held a teleconference last week with a disparities research expert to discuss the impacts of mental health on the Latino community amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The conversation was led by Margarita Alegria, Ph.D., professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and chief of the Disparities Research Unit at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
Alegria said the COVID-19 pandemic has “catapulted disparities in health outcomes center stage,” noting that nearly half of adults in the U.S. have reported that their mental health has been affected by worry and stress over the virus. In addition, Alegria said that 29 percent of people in isolation will experience depression.
According to the American Psychological Association, there has been more demand for psychological services since the pandemic hit the U.S. beginning in January, and according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration—an entity of the U.S Department of Health & Human Services—the number of people calling to ask for information and resources has more than tripled in February and March this year compared to last year.
When it comes to resources, Alegria said many non-English speakers in the U.S. face difficulty accessing mental health resources. Uncertainty can magnify a sense of catastrophe and can lead to an increase in domestic violence and child maltreatment. Alegria said there is also evidence that out of fear of deportation, some people facing abuse at home will not report crimes and may also be unwilling to seek medical care—both physical and mental—if needed.
Latinos in the U.S. have higher rates of mental health problems and more severe consequences of mental health declines than do non-Latino populations, Alegria said. In addition, serious psychological distress is more likely in populations that are underinsured, including Latinos, she said.
In Blaine County, Hispanics make up 22 percent of the population, according to the U.S Census Bureau.
While the physical and economic impacts have played out as the virus has spread, Alegria said, being prepared with how to deal with the long-term ramifications of this pandemic will be just as important.
Research often ties the effects of economic recession—including unemployment, income loss, financial strain and deprivation, unsurmountable debt and home foreclosures—with poor mental health, according to Alegria. Specifically, she said, evidence shows that it increases suicidal behavior and substance abuse and is more evident in low-income populations.
Children also suffer from these economic downturns that lead to mental health crises for adults.
Those who grow up in poverty are likely to have worse mental health, Alegria said, including low perceptions of well-being, ultimately leading to “compounded community trauma.” Beyond mental health issues, many children nationwide are suffering from food insecurity since schools have closed down, she said.
“Offering psychological preparedness is vital,” she said. “We may have not been prepared for COVID-19, but we should be prepared for the post-coronavirus aftereffect.”
So, what can be done?
According to Alegria, organizations like the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation are working hard to provide measures to communities, including recommending mobile access points for mental health resources, to reach low-income or rural communities that might not have access to mental health care. In addition, Alegria said organizations like UnidosUS, a nonpartisan advocacy group for Latinos, are offering resources in Spanish and documenting the impacts of the virus on the Latino community in the U.S.
Locally, The Crisis Hotline has partnered with Hispanic leaders in the community to create a bilingual hotline and to offer weekly informative conversations between community leaders, lawyers and advocates in the Wood River Valley that is shared on the radio station 99.1 FM and on Facebook.
Between March 28 and April 27, The Crisis Hotline received 152 calls. Seventy-two of them came on the bilingual support line that was established at the end of March. In April 2019, the organization processed 58 calls, up by 20 percent from 2017, according to Crisis Hotline Executive Director Tammy Davis.
Davis said the calls stem from anxiety around how long the pandemic and restrictions will last as well as general questions about COVID-19 symptoms, medications that can safely be taken to lower fevers and whether to go to a doctor or stay home. Davis said the hotline has also implemented callbacks for callers deemed high-risk.
“It has led to a greater level of comfort for quite a few families,” Davis said.
(2) comments
