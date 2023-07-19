It’s been one year since anyone in the U.S. experiencing a mental health crisis could dial three numbers—988—and get connected with a trained crisis counselor.

New numbers say it’s helped more people get the help they need quicker.

The new national suicide and crisis lifeline connected 1-800 numbers that helped connect patients in need. Now, calling that number will connect you with trained professionals at one of the more than 200 call centers throughout the U.S.

