New health clinic in Bellevue aims to fill care gap

A Twin Falls-based health-care organization has opened a new medical clinic in Bellevue to serve uninsured and under-insured people in Blaine County.
Family Health Services—a federally qualified health-care provider that serves people of all ages, including Medicare and Medicaid patients—opened the clinic at 621 N. Main Street on Feb. 1. In March, the clinic will expand its operations to include dental, behavioral health and pharmacy services.
Family Health Services launched the 4,100-square-foot clinic with a $1 million grant from the St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation. The clinic was established to address the need for a health center that provides a sliding-fee discount based on income for patients without insurance and accepts all forms of insurance, the organization stated in a news release.
“At each appointment, FHS addresses any social barriers patients may face related to housing, transportation, access to food and other essential needs, then connects patients with community resources that may offer support,” the organization stated.
In 2020, more than 700 Blaine County patients traveled to Family Health Services clinics in Jerome and Fairfield, St. Luke’s stated last year, when the grant was announced. In addition, many Blaine County behavioral health providers and dentists do not accept Medicaid, St. Luke’s stated.
The grant from the St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation will assist with start-up costs, as well as financial support for the five-year lease of the building, St. Luke’s stated.
Typically, government grants fund the start-up costs of federally qualified clinics. The grants are based on median income and health statistics. Blaine County’s median income is too high and its health statistics were too good to qualify for a start-up grant.
The clinic is now serving patients seeking care related to family practice, general medicine, pediatrics, care management, health education, lab tests and vaccines.
Family Health Services will host an opening ceremony at the clinic in March, the organization stated.
Family Health Services served approximately 150,000 patients at its 10 locations in southern Idaho in 2021. For more information, go to fhsid.org. ￼
