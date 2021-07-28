A Twin Falls-based health-care organization is planning to open a medical, dental and behavioral health clinic in Bellevue later this year to serve uninsured and under-insured people in Blaine County.
Family Health Services—a nonprofit, federally qualified health-care provider that serves people of all ages, including patients who use Medicare and Medicaid programs—will launch the clinic with a $1 million grant from the St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation.
The clinic—which will provide pharmacy services—is slated to open in November or December, said Aaron Houston, CEO of Family Health Services.
“I believe this is one of the most impactful efforts that SLWR Foundation and the hospital have undertaken,” said Megan Tanous, chief development officer of the foundation. “Due to financial situations, people who might not otherwise have access to health care and dentistry services will now be able to get excellent medical care.”
Last year, more than 700 Blaine County patients traveled to Family Health Services clinics in Jerome and Fairfield, St. Luke’s stated in a news release. Of the thousands of people that Family Health Services serves, more than 90% are people with no health insurance or are using Medicaid benefits, Houston said.
“We know this clinic is going to be very busy,” he said.
The clinic will be located in an existing office building on North Main Street in Bellevue, west of the South Central Public Health District office. It will be staffed with two full-time medical providers, a full-time dentist, a dental hygienist, a licensed counselor and, eventually, a pharmacist, Houston said, as well as bilingual support staff. It will be open Monday through Friday.
The facility will address significant needs identified in a Community Health Needs Assessment study conducted by St. Luke’s in 2019, said Erin Pfaeffle, St. Luke’s Wood River director of community engagement. The needs included mental and behavioral health services, access to affordable dental care and access to affordable health insurance.
“St. Luke’s Wood River supports Family Health Services in its mission to help reach the most vulnerable community members in need. We are particularly excited for the expanded access to dental and behavioral health services,” Pfaeffle said.
Family Health Services works to reach people who might be reluctant to access health care or who might not be aware of how to access care. People managing chronic disease and not getting proper care can end up needing urgent or emergency care that might have been preventable, St. Luke’s stated.
When Blaine County residents drive to Jerome or Fairfield for health care, they could lose most of a day at work or school, Houston noted.
“Adding a location in Bellevue removes the barrier of missing work and/or school, as well as incurring additional expenses related to transportation to receive services outside of Blaine County,” St. Luke’s stated.
All services for the uninsured will be significantly discounted based on a patient’s federal poverty level. Family Health Services will also assist people on Medicaid, many of whom seek dental and behavioral health care. Many Blaine County behavioral health providers and dentists do not accept Medicaid.
Family Health Services has secured a five-year lease for the 4,136-square-foot building in Bellevue. The grant from the St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation will assist with start-up costs—including remodeling the building and equipment—as well as financial support for the lease.
Houston said Family Health Services has been working to open a clinic in Blaine County “for a couple of years” but encountered difficulties. Typically, government grants fund the start-up costs of federally qualified clinics. The grants are based on median income and health statistics. Blaine County’s median income is too high and its health statistics are too good to qualify for a start-up grant.
The grant from the foundation allowed the organization to move forward with the project, Houston said. In addition, he said, St. Luke’s has welcomed the organization and not treated it as a competitor.
“Everything just came together amazingly,” he said.
Carmen Jacobsen, chief operating officer of St. Luke’s Wood River, said St. Luke’s will partner with Family Health Services “to help improve access to care and to further deliver on our mission of improving the health of everyone in the communities we serve.”
Some Wood River Valley health-care providers have said they will volunteer time at the clinic, Houston said, and some dentists might, as well.
