The St. Luke’s health system has hired a new dermatologist, Dr. Garrett Coman, to join Dr. Matthew Reeck and Caroline Hobbs, a nurse practitioner, at St. Luke’s Clinic-Dermatology in Ketchum.
Coman will help fill a vacancy left with the retirement of Dr. Steven Karassik, who practiced dermatology in the Sun Valley area for more than 30 years. In a news release, St. Luke’s said Karassik “plans to continue to enjoy the recreation, arts and culture of the area.”
Coman grew up in Boise, graduating from Timberline High School. After receiving an undergraduate degree in economics from Pepperdine University, in California, he earned his medical degree at the University of Utah School of Medicine.
“I am joining a terrific team that puts excellent patient care first,” Coman said. “I am also happy to be in a community where I can pursue my outdoor hobbies and be close to family.”
On his path to a medical degree, Coman earned a master’s degree in biomedical engineering focused on medical device design, completed a pharmacology research fellowship in the Maibach Lab at University of California, San Francisco, and participated in a clinical trials research fellowship at Virginia Tech.
“I look forward to providing evidence-based medical and surgical dermatologic care to the Wood River Valley,” Coman said.
When not working, Coman enjoys outdoor activities that include skiing, mountain biking, trail running, backpacking, river trips and fly fishing, St. Luke’s stated.
“Being able to live and work in Ketchum is a dream come true,” Coman said.
The dermatology clinic will be moving later this fall to another location, as the city of Ketchum will begin its transition to establishing a new city hall at 191 W. Fifth St.
“We have been conducting a thorough analysis of our options for the right space,” Reeck said. “Our search has focused on Ketchum as well as the campus of St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center. We expect to have an announcement shortly.”
(1) comment
Having been one of Dr. Comen’s I can say; Welcome! Your knowledge and patient skills are first rate, I hope to be under your care for years!
