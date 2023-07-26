Lisa Genova

The St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation will host a free community lecture and forum called “Remember: The Science of Memory and the Art of Forgetting” on Wednesday, Aug. 2, to provide insight into memory loss and brain function.

The event featuring Dr. Lisa Genova, Ph.D., a Harvard-educated neuroscientist and New York Times bestselling author, is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church of the Big Wood in Ketchum.

Genova, a Massachusetts resident, is the author of the acclaimed 2007 novel “Still Alice,” the story of a respected Harvard psychology professor who is diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. The novel’s film adaption earned actress Julianne Moore an Academy Award for best actress in 2015.

