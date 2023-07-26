The St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation will host a free community lecture and forum called “Remember: The Science of Memory and the Art of Forgetting” on Wednesday, Aug. 2, to provide insight into memory loss and brain function.
The event featuring Dr. Lisa Genova, Ph.D., a Harvard-educated neuroscientist and New York Times bestselling author, is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church of the Big Wood in Ketchum.
Genova, a Massachusetts resident, is the author of the acclaimed 2007 novel “Still Alice,” the story of a respected Harvard psychology professor who is diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. The novel’s film adaption earned actress Julianne Moore an Academy Award for best actress in 2015.
Genova’s first TED talk, “What You Can Do to Prevent Alzheimer’s,” has garnered more than 8 million views.
In her lecture, Genova will delve into the world of memory and forgetting, discussing the latest research on how our brains store and retrieve information and why some memories stick with us while others fade away. She will discuss the various factors that can influence memory, including age, genetics and lifestyle choices, and offer practical tips for maintaining good brain health and memory function.
In an interview with the Idaho Mountain Express, Genova said her “whole life changed” when a close family member was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. She discovered the importance of having empathy—not just sympathy or pity—for people with brain disorders.
Often, Genova said, people approach her and want her to assess their memory function or the degree of their memory loss. While memory loss is a concern, she said, human memory is not perfect and it is normal to sometimes forget things.
For people who do have brain disorders, including Alzheimer’s, there is “good news” developing, Genova said. One positive is that the conditions are being watched more closely and diagnosed more accurately.
“Now, we can actually talk about it,” she said.
In addition, Genova said, new drugs that can slow the progression of diseases such as Alzheimer’s are being developed and brought to patients.
“They are not home runs, but we’re getting there,” she said.
To maintain brain health, it is important to get adequate sleep, to exercise, be socially and cognitively active, manage stress and maintain a healthy diet, Genova said. However, making the right lifestyle choices is “not a guarantee” that one will not have a brain disorder, Genova said, as genetics do play a role in the science.
Through her work, Genova hopes to get people “to care about neurological diseases,” she said.
Megan Tanous, chief development officer of the St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation, said the presentation is a “must-see event for anyone interested in neuroscience, psychology, or the workings of the human brain.”
Though the event is free, an online RSVP is required. Go to www.slwrf.org.
