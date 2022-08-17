The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has reported that nine Idaho residents have tested positive for the monkeypox virus since the first case in the state was reported in July.
As cases spread, the South Central Public Health District is asking residents of the region to take precautions and protect their health from the virus.
“One of the most common symptoms of this disease is a rash that leads to bumps on the skin,” said Tanis Maxwell, the Health District’s epidemiology manager. “If you have an exposure to someone with monkeypox and develop symptoms, call your provider for possible evaluation and testing.”
The skin rash may look like pimples or blisters at first and could show up anywhere on the body, including inside the mouth, the district stated in a news release Tuesday.
Other symptoms can include a fever of at least 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, chills and swelling of the lymph nodes.
The monkeypox virus is most commonly spread through close contact with the rash or bodily fluids from someone who is contagious. The Health District is encouraging people to avoid personal contact with anyone who is showing symptoms of the disease.
“It is also important to avoid contact with any objects that have been used by someone who has monkeypox,” the district stated. “This includes soft surfaces, like clothing and sheets, and hard surfaces, like utensils and doorknobs.”
Antiviral drugs are available for patients who might have severe disease or develop complications, the district stated. The district also has a limited number of vaccine doses available for people who have been exposed to monkeypox and meet other criteria that places them at high risk to get the disease. People who have been exposed to the virus and believe they are at high risk are advised to contact their preferred health care provider or the district’s offices to speak with an epidemiologist.
The Health District—which serves eight counties, including Blaine County—has a public health hotline open for people who have questions about monkeypox or other health issues. The hotline at 208-737-1138 is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on all business days.
