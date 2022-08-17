The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has reported that nine Idaho residents have tested positive for the monkeypox virus since the first case in the state was reported in July.

As cases spread, the South Central Public Health District is asking residents of the region to take precautions and protect their health from the virus.

“One of the most common symptoms of this disease is a rash that leads to bumps on the skin,” said Tanis Maxwell, the Health District’s epidemiology manager. “If you have an exposure to someone with monkeypox and develop symptoms, call your provider for possible evaluation and testing.”

gfoley@mtexpress.com

