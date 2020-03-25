Mental health therapists in Idaho won a victory last week that will allow them to treat a wider range of patients using telehealth, or video conferencing technology.
“Every therapist in the Wood River Valley is now doing telehealth, if they are practicing at all,” said Hailey-based mental health therapist Kim Hayes.
Hayes said that until recently, telehealth, as it is known, had been used primarily by nurse practitioners and physicians to facilitate medication management.
A statement issued on March 20 by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare states that Idaho Medicaid would now reimburse for a “wide array of services under a telehealth option.” Hayes said the move will allow therapists like herself who accept Medicaid and Medicare to get reimbursed for their services.
“They worked very hard to release the restrictions on this so we could care for our clients,” Hayes said. “It’s a big deal that will keep this community safe and allow people to access care.”
The change, effective March 17, applies to “all services billed through fee-for-service Medicaid (claims processed by DXC, formerly Molina Medicaid Solutions) and to all claims paid through the Idaho Behavioral Health Plan (Optum) and Idaho Smiles (MCNA),” Health and Welfare stated in a press release.
The change does not apply to services paid through managed care plans for people eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid administered by Blue Cross of Idaho or Molina Healthcare of Idaho.
“Because of the need to coordinate with Medicare policy changes, separate guidance will be forthcoming from those plans and/or the Division of Medicaid,” Health and Welfare stated.
Hayes typically sees about 20-30 patients on a monthly, weekly or biweekly basis.
“I have received a few new patients this week due to the stress of the virus,” she said.
Hayes said California and Washington have been more advanced in the use of telehealth for mental health counselling, a therapy that relies less on physical encounters than most medical practices.
“Psychology requires no physical examination,” Hayes said. “It’s all communication-based. People can stay home and quarantined and still get services.”
Long-term patients may adapt more readily to telehealth than new patients, Hayes said.
“It’s easier to start a therapeutic relationship in the office because there are fewer distractions,” she said. “You don’t have that level of attention from someone on video. But it has worked well with people I have had in therapy for a long time.”
According to a story in The Wall Street Journal on March 20, almost 80 percent of hospitals in the U.S. now have some sort of telehealth service.
“We always had the capability to do this but didn’t because so many insurers didn’t accept it,” Hayes said.
A list of local mental health therapists now participating in telehealth is being compiled by St. Luke’s Center for Community Health. For more information, contact 208-727-8733.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In