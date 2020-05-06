May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and the Wood River Valley chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness observes it every year without fail. The challenging circumstances brought upon the valley by COVID-19 have not stalled the nonprofit on its mission, alongside the nationwide StigmaFree campaign.
With that in mind, NAMI-WRV announced on Monday a series of events throughout May to increase awareness of mental health needs and challenges.
“One in five individuals in the valley has mental health challenges,” said Page Klune, NAMI-WRV board chairwoman. “These often go undiagnosed and untreated. In response, we’ve expanded our reach online due to COVID-19, as we want to ensure a comfortable approach for everyone,”
Klune said this is all free support with peer groups through regular and advertised Zoom meetings.
“We are consistently educating in our outreach to further engage more of the community,” she said. “It is vitally important to stress a StigmaFree environment, opening more doors for more people who are faced with challenges. And in our present mode of life, the numbers continue to escalate more rapidly than normal.”
During isolation, NAMI-WRV has redoubled its efforts to provide support groups digitally, holding various meetings via Zoom several times a week. As these regular offerings continue unabated, NAMI-WRV is also organizing several additional events specifically for Mental Health Awareness Month.
The first of those was technically yesterday, May 5, as the city of Ketchum issued a proclamation in support of mental health awareness. Sun Valley, Hailey, Bellevue and the Blaine County commissioners are all scheduled to act likewise by May 11. A proclamation in Carey is yet to be determined, but NAMI-WRV hopes to involve it as well.
“This year, we hope to engage with all five cities in our county, and branch out to new partners,” Executive Director Christina Cernansky said. “We invite the community to take part in our annual bike ride this month for Mental Health Awareness Month. It’s a great way to start these important conversations about wellness with your co-workers, family and friends.”
For the entire month of May, the annual Biking for Mental Wellness event will be going forward, though registration and associated congregations have gone virtual this year. Nonetheless, individuals and small groups are encouraged to sign up and take part to help raise awareness, while also maintaining responsible social-distancing protocols.
Cyclists of any age can register online at namiwrv.org/bike.
To round out the month, NAMI-WRV will partner with The Chamber for a virtual Brown Bag Lunch talk via Zoom. Anyone who wants to join that meeting, set for noon on May 29, may do so by accessing the meeting I.D. 892-9536-9563 and using the password “fun.”
Amid these trying times, NAMI-WRV’s message remains loud and clear despite these adaptations and minor compromises.
“We will continue to reframe the topic of mental health,” Klune said. “It’s OK to not be OK, it affects us all, there is help and no shame in seeking it, treatment is effective and this community supports you.”
