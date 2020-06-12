Over a month and a half after Ketchum real estate agent Janine Bear was discharged from the United Christian Hospital in Hong Kong, many of her worst COVID-19 symptoms remain—severe shortness of breath, blinding headaches, body pain.
“Talking on the phone for more than 20 minutes, I can’t breathe,” Bear said. “If I exercise for more than seven minutes, I’m down for hours. I can’t walk two blocks.”
Perhaps more distressing than residual lung scarring, however, are the cognitive changes that she attributes to COVID-19.
“My normally sharp mind has been clouded with an omnipresent darkness. Depression fights to settle in and take residence,” Bear wrote on her Facebook page, a platform she’s used to share her experiences with the novel coronavirus since falling ill in mid-March.
Like Bear, part-time valley resident Michele Black quickly loses her breath while talking. Four months after contracting COVID-19, Black—a self-described hiking and biking enthusiast—continues to experience painful coughing fits.
“I’m 57, reasonably fit, yet still can’t get my breath,” she said. “I cough up a lung every morning.”
In February, Black’s symptoms progressed from what she initially thought were allergies into frightening coughing attacks.
“I couldn’t sleep at night because I literally thought I would stop breathing,” she recalled. “It was an effort to even fill my lungs.”
Four months later, Black struggles to partake in her favorite outdoor activities. While yoga, vitamin C and vitamin D—the latter sourced from ample sunlight and supplements—have seemed to help a bit, she can’t be sure her symptoms will ever fade.
“I feel like a little old lady, every day. It feels like I’ve aged about 30 years,” she said. “I’m lucky compared to others, though.”
According to Dr. Joshua Kern, St. Luke’s vice president of medical affairs, residual symptoms from COVID-19 such as fatigue and brain fog can’t be explained by science at the moment.
“We do know that viral infections like mononucleosis are associated with chronic fatigue syndrome,” he said. “But for COVID-19, it’s too early to draw conclusions.”
St. Luke’s emergency physician Dr. Brent Russell said doctors still don’t know how long the virus lurks in the body—a phenomenon scientists call “viral persistence.”
“It seems like COVID-19 does stay in the system longer than other coronaviruses, but we don’t know why that is because it’s such a new illness,” he said. “It’s a fairly common thing for people who were infected to experience symptoms a lot longer than expected.”
Though Russell, a COVID-19 survivor himself, is fully recovered today, he said he battled fatigue for months after his March diagnosis.
“[The fatigue] lasted so much longer than I would have dreamed possible,” he said. “I kept thinking I was over it, but I wasn’t.”
Unlike other RNA viruses like hepatitis C and HIV, Kern said, the novel coronavirus can’t evade the immune system for long. Inflammation or fatigue lasting months after a COVID-19 diagnosis might be explained by a heightened autoimmune response, he said, but not because the virus is still lurking in the body.
“We have nothing to point to there,” he said.
For Hailey resident Linda Hughes, who described her recovery from the virus as “hellish,” minor symptoms quickly gave way to a high fever and excruciating lower-body pain. She lost her sense of taste and smell and dropped weight. Recently, a CT scan showed still her organs were abnormally inflamed.
“Having COVID-19 threw me for a loop. I was feeling good before that, and all of a sudden, wham—I was in so much pain, and still am,” she said. “And, it was very lonely to have coronavirus and be locked in my room for three weeks.”
Eleven weeks out, Hughes continues to worry about friends and family contracting the virus, or a second wave. Though her sense of taste is returning, she still can’t smell, she said.
“That [symptom] seems consistent with what we already know, that the virus can affect our nerves,” Russell said.
He added that it’s impossible to get to the root of mental-health symptoms that have been reported by COVID-19 survivors, such as brain fog and depression. Emotional and cognitive dysregulation could stem from the virus itself, pandemic-related anxiety or a combination of both, he said.
“Though there is evidence that COVID-19 does affect our brains, anything that affects neurons can affect our mood. There are easily many factors at play here,” he said. “Being quarantined at home, financial consequences—this pandemic has been hard on people.”
Kern agreed.
“The reality is that we’ve been through an unprecedented event and lots of people are probably suffering from anxiety and depression as a result,” he said. “It may be easy for someone who’s survived COVID-19 to believe their [shortness of breath and fatigue] are from the virus, when those symptoms could actually be part of a very understandable psycho-social response.”
As researchers work toward a vaccine, Kern said, any COVID-19 survivor with lasting physical effects should seek medical attention.
“If you’re still feeling weak and fatigued, it could be a number of things,” he said. “I’d suggest working with your doctor to try to understand what’s going on.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
It's nice to hear other people are experiencing the same symptoms as me! It feels like I'm losing my mind sometimes. Like I am the only one still feeling bad after all this time! I'm really ready to feel like myself again. It's been almost 12 weeks and I can't smell and barely taste. I can't smell the rain, or the lilacs, or smoke, or anything! I'm tired and down. Its exhausting! Hope you all heal soon. You are not alone.
First, I wish everyone well. Those persistent symptoms sound awful. JB, god bless you! If we want to fully understand the virus we need straight answers on its origin. Bio terrorism or bat related virus? EPOCH TIMES has some interesting scientific evidence to suggest this was a manufactured virus. Hopefully the truth is revealed, proven and science can do its thing. Any country, organization or individual culpable in it’s spread or manufacture needs a thumping.
This article makes sense to me. I tested positive for covid in late March, and I thought (hoped) I was over it after about 3-4 weeks, but the fatigue just kept going on and on. Now, 10 weeks later, I am walking or hiking almost everyday, but I am still sleeping more than usual (12 hours per day) and not as motivated as I think I should be.
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2020/06/12/age-of-coronavirus-fatalities.aspx?cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art1HL&cid=20200612Z1&et_cid=DM560702&et_rid=892459976
There is a lot of good info on this website to boost your immune system and health.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In