Buddy Wilton and Shay Doll, who established three endowments over the past decade to support St. Luke’s Wood River employees, were recently honored with the St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation’s 2023 Nancy Cord Vision of Philanthropy Award.
“Buddy and Shay have contributed immensely to enhance the quality of life for others in the Wood River Valley through their incredible vision, commitment and generosity,” said Pete Smith, president of the St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation Board, in a news release. “We are thrilled to honor them with this prestigious award.”
Created in 2004, the award was first given to Sun Valley resident Nancy Cord for her leadership, philanthropy, humanitarianism and commitment to the community and the hospital.
