St. Luke’s Wood River staff delivered the first Blaine County baby of 2022, Eloise Varnum Klomhaus, at 5:01 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1, at the hospital south of Ketchum.
Eloise weighed 5 pounds, 12 ounces and was 18.5 inches long. The proud parents are Annie and Derek Klomhaus, of Austin, Texas, and Sun Valley.They have another daughter, Annabelle, who is 18 months old.
“We love it here and chose to have our baby here because of our amazing doctor [Dr. Julie Lyons], the beautiful facilities at St. Luke’s Wood River and to spend time over the holidays with family and friends,” Annie Klomhaus said.
St. Luke’s Wood River and the St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation provided a special gift basket for Eloise with diapers, a baby blanket, a book, a stuffed animal, a onesie, a knit cap and other goods.
