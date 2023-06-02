Some pressures are the same for teenagers everywhere, but others—like those brought on by economic inequality, cultural dissonance and scarce mental health support—are amplified by living conditions in the Wood River Valley.

That was the part of the message to adults from a panel of eight teenagers from Wood River High School and the Sun Valley Community School that convened in May to discuss the struggles they face and what they need in their lives to maintain good mental health.

The informal needs assessment—titled “What Caring Adults Need to Know”—was hosted by St. Luke’s Wood River’s Center for Community Health and moderated by Tyler Norris, a mental health advocate and Wood River Valley native.

