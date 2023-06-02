Some pressures are the same for teenagers everywhere, but others—like those brought on by economic inequality, cultural dissonance and scarce mental health support—are amplified by living conditions in the Wood River Valley.
That was the part of the message to adults from a panel of eight teenagers from Wood River High School and the Sun Valley Community School that convened in May to discuss the struggles they face and what they need in their lives to maintain good mental health.
The informal needs assessment—titled “What Caring Adults Need to Know”—was hosted by St. Luke’s Wood River’s Center for Community Health and moderated by Tyler Norris, a mental health advocate and Wood River Valley native.
Center for Community Health Director Sarah Seppa said that the public forum on May 18 was planned as a follow-up to the center’s screening of Ken Burns’ film “Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness” last October. Another teen public forum should take place in the fall, Seppa said.
“The feedback that we got from the attendees at [the film screening] was that they wanted to hear directly from local youth in Blaine County,” she said.
Several students described the Wood River Valley as a resource-rich community with profound economic disparity. One senior said many of her peers have to take evening shifts to help their parents put food on the table.
“Our community is doing a good job, but we need to help kids to find resources so they can do normal teenage things and don’t have to worry about what they’re going to eat and wear, how they’re going to get to school in the morning and even if they’re going to have a bed to sleep on,” she said.
A sophomore panelist found the Wood River Valley’s “cyclical, seasonal lifestyle” to be another stressor.
“I find that [mental health] problems are accentuated in the valley given that our lifestyle is based on seasons and based on what we have around us. We live in a beautiful valley that’s very outdoors based, which I love, but it doesn’t work for everyone. The fact of the matter is that some teens want to be poets, artists, musicians and do other things,” he said. “It can be very grating when it almost feels like you’re tied down to a certain set of activities, things you should like, ways you should dress.”
A senior agreed. The climbing wall at the YMCA helps him “live in the moment” and cope with stress, he said, but there aren’t many other indoor distractions.
“There’s not much to do here on a rainy day,” he said. “I always am trying to find something to do with my time, with my inability to sit still.”
An eighth grader suggested building a teen-friendly entertainment or adventure-plex complex with an arcade center and laser tag where kids could hang out after school.
“The only thing we had was a movie theater, and that closed. So now we’re all kind of wandering around, and adults hate it when we’re at the grocery stores but refuse to give us a place to go,” she said. “Having a place—a food court with pinball machines, something like an arcade, and laser tag—where teens can go and eat food and relax would be perfect for this community. We have the resources.”
A senior noted that he and other students “get a lot of dirty looks” when leaving for lunch hour to buy food at grocery stores.
“We can’t control that we only get 30 minutes, and the school lunch now costs money and isn’t worth it,” he said. “Also, I hear a lot of complaints about our middle schoolers swarming Starbucks after school. I used to do it, too. These kids, they just want to go out somewhere and hang out and eat food.”
The same student said he identifies as a member of the LGBTQ+ community and was worried for the queer youth he has been mentoring due to what he described as a new wave of anti-gay and anti-transgender sentiment in Idaho.
“I see these young people that have four more years of high school left in a state that is punishing them for existing as queer youth. They have parents who are punishing them for existing as queer youth, or who just can’t grasp that their child is something different than what they previously hoped for,” he said. “I see these kids and I just think to myself, all they really need is someone to say ‘I love you as you are and I see you for who you are.’”
He stressed that teenagers “are experts on their own experience” and know what’s best for themselves when it comes to things like gender identity and sexuality.
“At the end of the day, I think teenagers just need to be told that they’re loved for who they are, no matter how many times they mess up or how different they end up turning out—underbaked or overcooked, they’re all good,” he said.
Other students said they were feeling immense academic pressure. A sophomore said she was already overwhelmed by college application stress and wished she could worry more about “teenager things.”
“It’s so anxiety inducing. I often hear adults say, ‘It’ll all work out,’ but that’s so easy for them to say because it did work out for them. It’s scary to think about where you’re going to college, and I feel like I’ve spent all of my high school years just preparing for it,” she said.
One senior said he was still figuring that out.
“It sneaks up on you—this question of what are you going to do? I still have three more months to decide,” he said.
Another senior said that the pressure to appear confident on social media had added another layer of “expectations” to her list of obligations from her parents, teachers and coaches.
“I honestly fear for my brother and his friends and other middle schoolers and teenagers who are new to social media,” she said. “Kids are starting to feel lost. They don’t know who they are, and they don’t know who to reach out to and their mental health is plummeting because they are constantly trying to fit in.”
Another senior said he considered social media a blessing and a curse.
“Our teenage years are very similar yet vastly different from when you guys, our parents, were teenagers just because of the unlimited access we have to everything. It’s a good thing, and it’s a bad thing,” he said.
A junior felt that some adults are too quick to blame social media for “the younger and younger kids suffering with mental health disorders.”
“Obviously, social media is contributing to the pandemic of mental health amongst teenagers, but I think it’s super dismissive to try to blame social media—something so material—for our suffering and anguish,” he said. “The phone isn’t always the problem. It’s the world that we’re given to look up at.”
Students: Mental health care, support sparse
Several students advocated for more affordable mental health care, as well as local inpatient and outpatient treatment options.
A junior said he sees a therapist in Boise because he couldn’t find a local therapist. A sophomore said she had to commute to Boise for treatment when she struggled with an eating disorder in middle school.
“I felt so alone,” she said. “To have to drive two and a half hours to get the help I needed—it sucked, and it felt like you’re the only person in the valley who’s struggling with this because there aren’t those types of institutions here.”
A senior said she went to therapy “for a day” but it was too expensive to continue.
“If I had a million dollars, I would preach for more counselors for people to talk to, not even just for teenagers, but my grandma, too,” she said.
She added that the community needs to invest in more accessible mental health care for Latino teens.
“We need to find that other side of the community that doesn’t have the privilege to be here listening to what their children need, because they’re worrying about putting food on the table for their kids, are still at work or at home cooking for families. That is where we need to have the conversation,” she said.
Another senior said her family simply “does not talk about” mental health.
“Not everybody has that kind of family dynamic where it’s OK to talk. I am Chicana—Mexican American, first-generation, and while there are beautiful things about our culture, it is also pretty machista [sexist] and patriarchal at times,” she said. “There are kids that are coming to school and maybe experiencing horrible things, and then coming home and not being able to talk it out with their parents.”
Finding allies in parents, teachers
Nearly every panelist said that they struggled to fit in with both adults and their peers.
“It’s that in-between time in almost every aspect of our lives where you’re not a child anymore but you’re not an adult,” one senior said. “Sometimes adult responsibilities are thrown on you, or you’re treated like a child. It’s always hard to find that middle ground.”
A sophomore described teenager-hood as strange transition, but a good time to explore hobbies.
“It’s weird. A good percent of the time, if you walk up to any adult that is not your parent you will be treated like a passable college student. You need to take out the trash and do your homework, but you’re not paying rent,” he said. “But, it’s really a chance to do whatever you want, and I think it’s very important to try everything and parents to be open to whatever your kids want to do—pay for those piano lessons, take them on bike rides.”
Many students said it helped them feel seen when teachers are willing to engage in “two-way” conversations.
“What feels the best is having a good rapport and back and forth in a conversation rather than a one-way direction. Sometimes kids also do need to be told what to do and they need a little direction sometimes,” a sophomore said. “But treat it like a normal conversation.”
A senior agreed. There are “times to give advice,” he said, and “times to hold back.”
“It’s all a matter of how you give it. In my opinion, just asking if they want that advice—you don’t always have to fix it, and sometimes they need to figure it out the hard way,” he said.
Four students listed adults in their lives who made them feel seen.
“Something my grandma started when I was maybe 12 years old is that if I came to her with a problem, she would ask, ‘Do you want comfort or a solution?’ That is how I respond to people who come to me,” a senior said.
Another senior said her mother used a similar “I’m ready to listen when you’re ready to talk” approach.
“Actively listening to your child is just the bare minimum.You don’t think about what you’re going to say, you don’t look down and you’re not on your phone,” she said.
A third senior recalled a time when he sought refuge in a librarian’s office after hearing a student use the “f slur” in the classroom.
“I was in class and this kid kept reusing the word ‘f-g’ over and over again. When other students confronted him on that he played it off like ‘it’s just a word,’ and I did not have the energy for that conversation,” he said. “I left the room and ran to the library, tearful and in shambles, unable to express what had just happened. The librarian let me sit in her office. She didn’t ask if I had class, what happened, what’s wrong—the way she decided to listen to me was to let me sit in that room and say, ‘Talk to me when you’re ready. Just have your moment. You’re good. You’re allowed to be in here.’”
A sophomore added that parents can help support their kids’ mental health by making sure they get adequate sleep and have a meal plan for the next day. It’s the “baseline things” that count, he said.
“Sometimes I wake up at 5:30 a.m. and still don’t have time to eat, and get out of fourth period and the only thing on my mind is [lunch]. The two things we need is food and sleep, so please make sure that is provided,” he said. “The difference between waking up after six hours of sleep and eight hours of sleep is a whole different universe.”
The student acknowledged that many of his peers “do not always have eight hours of sleep available and food available.”
“I know teachers that pay out of pocket every single week to go to the store and get snacks just for those 5, 10, 20 kids that come to their class every day without anything to eat,” he said.
“I cannot tell you how many times I’ve been in a class and heard a student go, ‘Miss teacher, do you have any goldfish? I’m so hungry,’” a fellow senior said. “We’re lucky that our teachers spend what little they’re paid on feeding us.” ￼
