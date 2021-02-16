Idaho’s state health insurance exchange will open for a special enrollment period in March in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Your Health Idaho announced Monday. The enrollment period will allow uninsured Idahoans to sign up for health insurance coverage.
The special enrollment period will last from March 1 to March 31, with coverage beginning April 1.
“As we approach the one-year mark of COVID-19 in Idaho, too many Idahoans are still uninsured and in need of coverage,” said Your Health Idaho Executive Director Pat Kelly in a statement. “Reopening the marketplace and providing Idahoans with a path to comprehensive health insurance is simply the right thing to do.”
Eligible Idahoans can also apply for a health insurance tax credit through Your Health Idaho. The monthly credit can reduce the cost of health insurance premiums based on household size and income.
More than 80 percent of people enrolled with Your Health Idaho are eligible for lower-cost insurance, according to Kelly. Idahoans can apply for a tax credit at any time to see whether they are eligible, including before March 1.
“I would encourage anyone who is interested to visit YourHealthIdaho.org and at least complete the eligibility screening to find out if you could qualify,” Kelly said. “It never hurts to check.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In