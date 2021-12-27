A Gooding County man older than 65 became the first influenza-related death of the season in Idaho, state health officials reported Monday.
With the flu virus and COVID-19 now circulating, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and South Central Public Health District are urging everyone 6 months old or more to get an annual influenza vaccine.
“The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is reminding residents that flu is here, and it can be very serious,” said Dr. Leslie Tengelsen, Idaho influenza surveillance coordinator. “Influenza activity had been detected in Idaho and across the country ahead of the holiday season.”
Getting the flu vaccine every year is especially important for people at higher risk for serious flu-related complications, including people with chronic health conditions, pregnant women, young children, and anyone 65 or older, the Department of Health and Welfare and the Health District stated in a joint news release.
“Older adults, young children, family in long-term care facilities─they are all at higher risk and could be exposed to this disease as people gather for the holidays,” said Tanis Maxwell, a South Central Public Health District epidemiologist. “It can take up to two weeks for vaccines to take full effect, so it’s important you get your vaccine as soon as possible.”
The agencies said people should talk to their healthcare provider or pharmacist to determine which flu vaccine is best for them.
Influenza is a contagious virus that causes respiratory illness. It typically infects people between October and May and impacts 5% to 20% of the population every season, the health agencies stated. Symptoms of the flu include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue.
“Although most people who get the flu recover after a few days, some people may develop serious complications and even die,” the agencies stated.
During recent influenza seasons, an average of 34 influenza-related deaths occurred in Idaho residents each season, with most deaths among people over 65 years of age, they stated.
In addition to getting vaccinated, people can take other precautions to prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, such as influenza and COVID-19, the agencies stated. People can:
- Wear a mask and physically distance themselves whenever they are in public.
- Wash their hands frequently or use hand sanitizer. Avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth until they have washed their hands.
- Get plenty of rest, drink plenty of liquids, eat nutritious foods, and take part in physical activity to stay healthy.
- Avoid people who appear sick.
- Stay home from work or school when sick.
- Cover their coughs and sneezes.
