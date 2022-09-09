The Idaho Legislature is asking District Judge B. Lynn Winmill to amend the order partially blocking Idaho’s abortion trigger ban or vacate the order entirely, according to a motion filed by attorneys for the Legislature on Wednesday night. 

Winmill granted a pause two weeks ago on the Idaho law banning nearly all abortions as it applies to emergency care at hospitals, following a challenge by the U.S. Department of Justice in early August. The department argued the law violated the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, which requires hospitals that receive payments for the federal Medicare program to provide medical care to stabilize all patients who come to the hospital with a medical emergency. Violating the federal EMTALA law can result in a hospital losing its ability to receive Medicare payments, which is one of the main sources of revenue for hospitals.

Idaho’s abortion ban went into effect the day after Winmill’s ruling, but doctors facing emergency medical decisions are protected from penalties under the abortion ban while the preliminary injunction is in place. According to the order, the injunction will be in effect until a final judgment is reached in the case at a later date. 

Load comments