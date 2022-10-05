St. Luke's Emergency Room File (copy)

St. Luke’s, the largest health-care provider in the Wood River Valley, launched its own insurance subsidiary earlier this year.

 Courtesy photo by St. Luke’s/Tobin Rogers

Idahoans can enroll in lower-cost health insurance plans for 2023 through the Your Health Idaho state insurance exchange starting on Oct. 15, when the online marketplace officially opens.

Your Health Idaho offers Idaho individuals, families and small businesses a variety of health insurance plans that offer different sets of benefits for different costs, often subsidized by federal tax credits. It was established by the state pursuant to the passage of the federal Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act in 2010, which aimed to increase the number of insured Americans and lower the costs of health insurance.

Idaho opted to employ a state-run exchange instead of one run by the federal government. Nonetheless, plans must comply with provisions of the Affordable Care Act. For 2022, the Idaho exchange offered plans from six insurance providers.

