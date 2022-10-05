Idahoans can enroll in lower-cost health insurance plans for 2023 through the Your Health Idaho state insurance exchange starting on Oct. 15, when the online marketplace officially opens.
Your Health Idaho offers Idaho individuals, families and small businesses a variety of health insurance plans that offer different sets of benefits for different costs, often subsidized by federal tax credits. It was established by the state pursuant to the passage of the federal Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act in 2010, which aimed to increase the number of insured Americans and lower the costs of health insurance.
Idaho opted to employ a state-run exchange instead of one run by the federal government. Nonetheless, plans must comply with provisions of the Affordable Care Act. For 2022, the Idaho exchange offered plans from six insurance providers.
For 2023, two new insurers have joined the exchange, Moda Health and the St. Luke’s Health Plan. Idahoans can enroll in 2023 plans during the enrollment period of Oct. 15 to Dec. 15. Enrollment outside of the established window is allowed only in special cases of a “qualifying life event,” such as marriage, divorce, a birth or adoption, or loss of employer-based coverage.
St. Luke’s—the largest health-care provider in the Wood River Valley and broader region—announced in August the launch of a new nonprofit subsidiary to provide new health-insurance options to people in west-central and south-central Idaho. The new organization—called St. Luke’s Health Plan—is wholly owned by St. Luke’s.
Traditionally, health insurance has not been provided directly by health-care providers.
“St. Luke’s has been in Idaho for more than 120 years, and we are excited to bring a new approach to health care insurance in this market aimed at removing barriers that people experience with their current plans,” said Matt Wolff, St. Luke’s Health Plan president. “Our plan designs include access to one of the largest provider networks in the state, zero-dollar co-pays for in-network primary care, preventive care, maternity care and behavioral health care, and we’ve removed pre-authorization requirements for most services when you see a doctor in network.”
St. Luke’s plans also include “broad pharmacy benefits,” Wolff said.
St. Luke’s Health Plan will be available to individuals, families and businesses in 20 southwest Idaho counties, including Ada, Adams, Blaine, Boise, Camas, Canyon, Cassia, Custer, Elmore, Gem, Gooding, Jerome, Lemhi, Lincoln, Minidoka, Owyhee, Payette, Twin Falls, Valley and Washington, the organization stated. People can enroll through or outside of the state exchange.
People can now view and compare insurance plans in the state exchange at yourhealthidaho.org, prior to the Oct. 15 opening of the enrollment period. The state exchange is considered especially valuable to people who do not have health insurance through an employer or federal Medicare.
Other insurance providers on the state exchange for 2023 include Regence Blue Shield, SelectHealth, Blue Cross of Idaho, PacificSource, Molina Healthcare and Mountain Health Co-op. Providers offer lower-priced Bronze plans, medium-priced Silver plans and higher-priced Gold plans. Dental insurance is also available.
Upon announcing its new subsidiary, St. Luke’s Health System said its facilities will continue to accept most other health-insurance plans and the new insurance endeavor will not alter who can receive care at St. Luke’s. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In