Individual health-insurance enrollment for 2023 on Idaho’s state insurance exchange is scheduled to close on Dec. 15.
Those currently enrolled through the state insurance exchange will be automatically renewed in their current plan for the 2023 coverage year, unless they select a new plan.
One new option this year is the St. Luke’s Health Plan, a new nonprofit subsidiary of St. Luke’s that offers health-insurance options to people in west-central and south-central Idaho, including Blaine County.
Idahoans who do not have employer-sponsored health insurance and are under the age of 65 are eligible to enroll for health insurance through the state exchange. Financial assistance is available and some Idahoans can pay as little as $0 per month for lower-tier plans.
Applicants can follow a step-by-step process on the Your Health Idaho website to enroll for 2023 coverage.
Your Health Idaho is currently maintaining extended staff hours to assist people with the enrollment process. For more information, go to the organization’s website. ￼
