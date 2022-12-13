Your Health Idaho
Individual health-insurance enrollment for 2023 on Idaho’s state insurance exchange is scheduled to close on Dec. 15.

Those currently enrolled through the state insurance exchange will be automatically renewed in their current plan for the 2023 coverage year, unless they select a new plan.

People looking to enroll through the state exchange can do so at yourhealthidaho.org.

