How kratom, a legal 'herbal opioid,' tore one local family apart

A model poses with a bottle of Vivazen, a popular kratom supplement. Vivazen did not respond to requests to comment for this story.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The first time Bruce Nesbitt tried kratom, he was running deliveries for a restaurant when a coworker asked him to stop and pick up a bottle. Sold behind the counter of a gas station, the label on the 1.9-ounce “shot” looked similar to that of a 5 Hour Energy drink, only it promised pain relief in addition to mood-lifting qualities. Nesbitt, whose name has been changed to protect his identity, bought two bottles—one for himself and one for his coworker—drank it down, and didn’t think much of it.

Two years passed before Nesbitt tried kratom again. This time, in June 2021, he was commuting an hour-and-a-half from Twin Falls to Ketchum, in a period of his life he describes as “incredibly stressful.” The commute was wearing him down. His family was in the midst of selling their home and moving. He was struggling with alcohol as well as depression and anxiety. “I was reaching for something to take the edge off and it just kind of jumped out at me,” he recalled of that day in the gas station. Arranged in a plexiglass case, bottles of liquid kratom, under the brand name Vivazen, offered him “feel good relief.”

Nesbitt bought two shots, for roughly $9.50 a piece, and downed them both immediately. The effect this time was much stronger. “It’s kind of a mellow feeling, with a heightened awareness and stamina that’s hard to describe,” Nesbitt said. He went back the next day and bought more.

Kratom

Purchased legally from gas stations, Bruce Nesbitt says his addiction to Vivazen strained and ultimately ended his marriage.
