Idaho could reduce its Medicaid spending by as much as $65.7 million, according to a presentation last week from a contractor hired to evaluate ways to reduce Medicaid’s costs to the state general fund.

But almost every option would have a potential downside :making it harder for Idahoans on Medicaid to get health care, or driving up costs for another state program, for example.

Michael Heifetz, director of the consulting firm Sellers Dorsey, presented the firm’s preliminary recommendations Monday.

