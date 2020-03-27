St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center continues to accept walk-in patients at its clinic in Ketchum and the emergency department remains open following temporary suspension of normal operations at the facility last week.
“The decision we have made regarding operations at Wood River we feel is an appropriate one to ensure the safety of our patients, providers and staff and will help us focus our resources where they are most needed—the emergency department, screening tent and walk-in clinic,” Wood River Medical Center Public Relations Manager Joy Prudek said in a press release on March 20.
Both the walk-in clinic and the screening tent are open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., as of Thursday.
The walk-in clinic includes a separate entrance for nonrespiratory illnesses and injuries, supported by medical imaging and laboratory services dedicated to clinic patients. To be seen in the walk-in clinic, patients can just show up or call 208-727-8811.
The coronavirus screening and sample collection tent is outside the Physician Office Annex at 100 Hospital Drive in Ketchum and the walk-in clinic is in Suite 109 of the annex.
According to a press release from St. Luke’s on Wednesday night, staffing levels and supplies are adequate. Prudek said in a previous interview with the Mountain Express that the health system checks in with its suppliers’ multiple times a day.
“I would strongly encourage the community to maintain their vigilance through social distancing and isolation of people who are presumptively positive or known positive for COVID-19,” St. Luke’s Wood River Family Medicine Physician Dr. Steven Greenberg said in Wednesday’s press release. “Most patients have mild symptoms and require very little care. However, some patients, regardless of risk factors or age, experience significant worsening of symptoms, typically from day seven to 10.”
Greenberg encourages people to seek care at any point they feel their symptoms warrant medical attention. He also gives a list of risk reduction steps, which include getting adequate sleep, practicing mindfulness to manage stress and taking 15-30 milligrams of zinc daily, plenty of fruits and vegetables, a daily dose of vitamin C and a typical dosing of melatonin.
In addition, Greenberg cautions against consuming immune-activating agents such as elderberry, medicinal mushrooms, echinacea and vitamin D while experiencing symptoms of infection or for anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
There are currently no clinically evidence-based treatment stra-tegies for the COVID-19 infection.
Dr Greenberg's advise is absolutely the best advise I have seen from any health care provider during this crisis. The part about people who have symtoms avoiding immune-activating agents may be counterintuitive to some people. The reason this is so important is that the worst lung damage from COVID19 is due to the immune system becoming overactive and destroying healthy tissue.
